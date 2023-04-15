NBA playoffs 2023: Scores, results, series schedules as first round starts Saturday with Warriors-Kings, more

The 2023 NBA playoffs are right here. The postseason kicked off this week with the Play-In Tournament, which wraps up Friday evening with Bulls-Heat and Thunder-Wolves. The first round of the playoffs then get going Saturday, with a jam-packed agenda that includes 4 video games. 76ers vs. Nets will get it going within the East, with Celtics-Hawks, Cavaliers-Knicks and Kings-Warriors additionally that includes Game 1s. The different 4 playoff series get started on Sunday, and the first round may run thru April 30. Here’s the 2023 NBA playoff bracket.

It’s a wide-open name race this yr. The East’s most sensible 3 groups — the Bucks, Celtics and 76ers — all have hopes of achieving the NBA Finals, whilst the West options an MVP seeking to recover from the hump within the postseason, a Kevin Durant-led Suns squad and LeBron James and the Lakers again within the playoffs after sitting at house ultimate yr. Oh yeah, after which there are the defending-champion Warriors, who regarded slow (particularly at the highway) for many of the season, however are at all times bad with their veteran core led through Stephen Curry.

Trying to maintain with the entire playoff motion? We have the ratings of each and every postseason sport, as smartly as series-by-series schedules beneath.

All instances indexed are Eastern. Games on ESPN, ABC and NBA TV may also be streamed on fuboTV (take a look at without spending a dime).

Play-In Tournament

Friday, April 14

Heat 102, Bulls 91

West No. 8 vs. No. 10: Thunder at Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday, April 12

East No. 9 vs. No. 10: Bulls 109, Raptors 105

West No. 9 vs. No. 10: Thunder 123, Pelicans 118

Tuesday, April 11

East No. 7 vs. No. 8: Hawks 116, Heat 105

West No. 7 vs. No 8: Lakers 108 Timberwolves 102

East first round: No. 1 Bucks vs. No. 8 Heat

Game 1: Bucks vs. Heat, Sunday, April 16 (5:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 2: Bucks vs. Heat, Wednesday, April 19 (9 p.m., NBA TV)

Game 3: Heat vs. Bucks, Saturday, April 22 (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Game 4: Heat vs. Bucks, Monday, April 24 (TBD)

Game 5: Bucks vs. Heat, Wednesday, April 26 (TBD)*

Game 6: Heat vs. Bucks, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Bucks vs. Heat, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

East first round: No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 7 Hawks

Game 1: Celtics vs. Hawks, Saturday, April 15 (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Game 2: Celtics vs. Hawks, Tuesday, April 18 (7 p.m., NBA TV)

Game 3: Hawks vs. Celtics, Friday, April 21 (7 p.m., ESPN)

Game 4: Hawks vs. Celtics, Sunday, April 23 (7 p.m. TNT)

Game 5: Celtics vs. Hawks, Tuesday, April 25 (TBD)*

Game 6: Hawks vs. Celtics, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*

Game 7: Celtics vs. Hawks, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

East first round: No. 3 76ers vs. No. 6 Nets

Game 1: 76ers vs. Nets, Saturday, April 15 (1 p.m., ESPN)

Game 2: 76ers vs. Nets, Monday, April 17 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 3: Nets vs. 76ers, Thursday, April 20 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 4: Nets vs. 76ers, Saturday, April 22 (1 p.m., TNT)

Game 5: 76ers vs. Nets, Monday, April 24 (TBD)*

Game 6: Nets vs. 76ers, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*

Game 7: 76ers vs. Nets, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

East first round: No. 4 Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Knicks

Game 1: Cavaliers vs. Knicks, Saturday, April 15 (6 p.m., ESPN)

Game 2: Cavaliers vs. Knicks, Tuesday, April 18 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 3: Knicks vs. Cavaliers, Friday, April 21 (8:30 p.m., ABC)

Game 4: Knicks vs. Cavaliers, Sunday, April 23 (1 p.m., ABC)

Game 5: Cavaliers vs. Knicks, Wednesday, April 26 (TBD)*

Game 6: Knicks vs. Cavaliers, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Cavaliers vs. Knicks, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

West first round: No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 8 Wolves/Thunder

Game 1: Nuggets vs. Wolves/Thunder, Sunday, April 16 (10:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 2: Nuggets vs. Wolves/Thunder, Wednesday, April 19 (10 p.m., TNT)

Game 3: Wolves/Thunder vs. Nuggets, Friday, April 21 (9:30 p.m., ESPN)

Game 4: Wolves/Thunder vs. Nuggets, Sunday, April 23 (9:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 5: Nuggets vs. Wolves/Thunder, Tuesday, April 25 (TBD)*

Game 6: Wolves/Thunder vs. Nuggets, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*

Game 7: Nuggets vs. Wolves/Thunder, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

West first round: No. 2 Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Lakers

Game 1: Grizzlies vs. Lakers, Sunday, April, 16 (3 p.m., ABC)

Game 2: Grizzlies vs. Lakers, Wednesday, April 19 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 3: Lakers vs. Grizzlies, Saturday, April 22 (10 p.m., ESPN)

Game 4: Lakers vs. Grizzlies, Monday, April 24 (TBD)

Game 5: Grizzlies vs. Lakers, Wednesday, April 26 (TBD)*

Game 6: Lakers vs. Grizzlies, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Grizzlies vs. Lakers, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

West first round: No. 3 Kings vs. No. 6 Warriors

Game 1: Kings vs. Warriors, Saturday, April 15 (8:30 p.m., ESPN)

Game 2: Kings vs. Warriors, Monday, April 17 (10 p.m., TNT)

Game 3: Warriors vs. Kings, Thursday, April 20 (10 p.m., TNT)

Game 4: Warriors vs. Kings, Sunday, April 23 (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Game 5: Kings vs. Warriors, Wednesday, April 26 (TBD)*

Game 6: Warriors vs. Kings, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Kings vs. Warriors, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

West first round: No. 4 Suns vs. No. 5 Clippers

Game 1: Suns vs. Clippers, Sunday, April 16 (8 p.m., TNT)

Game 2: Suns vs. Clippers, Tuesday, April 18 (10 p.m., TNT)

Game 3: Clippers vs. Suns, Thursday, April 20 (10:30 p.m., NBA TV)

Game 4: Clippers vs. Suns, Saturday, April 22 (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Game 5: Suns vs. Clippers, Tuesday, April 25 (TBD)*

Game 6: Clippers vs. Suns, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*

Game 7: Suns vs. Clippers, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

(* – if vital)