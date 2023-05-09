NBA picks, best bets: James Harden keeps it going in 76ers-Celtics; Nuggets-Suns hits the over

As the NBA playoffs proceed, the basketball making a bet marketplace is heating up. CBS Sports is offering day by day selections for each and every recreation main as much as the NBA finals. Sam Quinn will probably be making a minimum of one select for each and every recreation with the odds supplied via Caesars Sportsbook.

Featured Game | Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers - Advertisement -

We’ve observed James Harden combat in two video games towards Boston, however dominate in the different two. As Joel Embiid isn’t at complete well being, Harden will most likely plan for an evening of high-volume capturing. So a long way this postseason, he hasn’t gotten to the rim or the free-throw line a lot, however he has been averaging 9 3-point makes an attempt in step with recreation whilst conveniently pulling up in mid-range. Assuming even usual capturing good fortune, it’s arduous to believe him scoring fewer than 22 issues on the 20.3 shot makes an attempt in step with recreation he has averaged towards the Celtics. The Pick: Harden Over 21.5 Points

Featured Game | Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns

This is a fairly secure select. Phoenix gained Game 4 when Monty Williams made up our minds to start out the use of his offensive reserves as an alternative of his defensive position gamers. Although Devin Booker and Kevin Durant have been dominant, Denver successfully stopped guarding everybody else, and Phoenix’s bench spoke back with 40 issues. Playing the offense-first reserves additionally spread out the ground for Denver, who scored 124 issues. The shotmaking in Game 5 may not be as insane as it used to be in Game 4, however the shot high quality will have to stay fairly excessive. With that being mentioned, offense is the extra favorable wager. The Pick: Over 227.5