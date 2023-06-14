Wednesday, June 14, 2023
type here...
NBA The National Basketball Association

NBA free agency: Player option tracker as Fred VanVleet opts out; James Harden, Draymond Green face decisions

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
NBA free agency: Player option tracker as Fred VanVleet opts out; James Harden, Draymond Green face decisions



rewrite this content material with complete period and stay HTML tags

fvv-getty.png
Getty Images

Fred VanVleet is predicted to say no his $22.8 million participant option from the Toronto Raptors and grow to be an unrestricted free agent this summer time, per Adrian Wojnarowski. This is not a stunning construction, as VanVleet is about to make more cash with a brand new contract, however there will likely be numerous suitors serious about signing him clear of Toronto when free company begins on June 30. 

The Raptors may well be within the combine to re-sign VanVleet, however this is all depending on what trail Toronto comes to a decision to move down within the offseason. After lacking the playoffs and not too long ago firing head trainer Nick Nurse (and hiring Darko Rajakovic), the Raptors are at a crossroads with their long term. 

- Advertisement -

They may proceed with their nucleus of VanVleet, Pascal Siakam and others in hopes of retooling the roster and take a look at to make the playoffs subsequent season, or they might hit the reset button, commerce away gamers and begin to construct round 2022 Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes. If the Raptors come to a decision to do the latter, they might glance to do a sign-and-trade with VanVleet in and energy to get property again and no longer lose him for not anything.

VanVleet is the primary notable participant to say no a participant option this summer time with a purpose to check free company, and he may not be the ultimate. Below is a complete checklist of the notable participant choices this offseason, which incorporates stars like James Harden, Draymond Green and Khris Middleton.

NBA participant option tracker

Fred VanVleet

- Advertisement -

$22.8 million from Raptors

Declined

James Harden

- Advertisement -

$35.6 million from 76ers

TBD

Draymond Green

$27.6 million from Warriors

TBD

Khris Middleton

$40.4 million from Bucks

TBD

Kristaps Porzingis

$36 million from Wizards

TBD

Kyle Kuzma

$13 million from Wizards

TBD

Gary Trent Jr.

$18.6 million from Raptors

TBD

Josh Hart

$13 million from Knicks

TBD

Bruce Brown

$6.8 million from Nuggets

TBD
Jordan Clarkson $14.3 million from Jazz TBD
Donte DiVincenzo $4.7 million from Warriors TBD
Talen Horton-Tucker $11 million from Jazz TBD



Previous article
Chargers’ J.C. Jackson ‘right on track’ to return from knee injury, could be back in time for training camp
Next article
US Olympian dies from pregnancy complication that disproportionately impacts Black women

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks