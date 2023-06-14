NBA free agency: Player option tracker as Fred VanVleet opts out; James Harden, Draymond Green face decisions

Fred VanVleet is predicted to say no his $22.8 million participant option from the Toronto Raptors and grow to be an unrestricted free agent this summer time, per Adrian Wojnarowski. This is not a stunning construction, as VanVleet is about to make more cash with a brand new contract, however there will likely be numerous suitors serious about signing him clear of Toronto when free company begins on June 30.

The Raptors may well be within the combine to re-sign VanVleet, however this is all depending on what trail Toronto comes to a decision to move down within the offseason. After lacking the playoffs and not too long ago firing head trainer Nick Nurse (and hiring Darko Rajakovic), the Raptors are at a crossroads with their long term.

They may proceed with their nucleus of VanVleet, Pascal Siakam and others in hopes of retooling the roster and take a look at to make the playoffs subsequent season, or they might hit the reset button, commerce away gamers and begin to construct round 2022 Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes. If the Raptors come to a decision to do the latter, they might glance to do a sign-and-trade with VanVleet in and energy to get property again and no longer lose him for not anything.

VanVleet is the primary notable participant to say no a participant option this summer time with a purpose to check free company, and he may not be the ultimate. Below is a complete checklist of the notable participant choices this offseason, which incorporates stars like James Harden, Draymond Green and Khris Middleton.

NBA participant option tracker