NBA Finals: Prediction, pick, Heat vs. Nuggets Game 3 time, date, TV channel, live stream, how to watch online

The NBA Finals 2023 continues with Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets in Game 3 on June 7 at Kaseya Center, Miami. The Heat controlled to even up the collection with a 111-108 win in Game 2 and now the Nuggets will take a look at to redeem themselves. Although the Nuggets led for many of Game 2, they have been outscored by means of the Heat in a 36-25 fourth quarter, enabling the Heat to deliver some momentum to Miami. With Gabe Vincent main the best way for Miami with 23 issues, and Nikola Jokic losing 41 issues, the Nuggets can have to give you the option to forestall the Heat successfully, whilst the Heat will take a look at to enforce the similar sport plan that introduced them their most up-to-date victory.

Before the sport, this is the whole thing you wish to have to know:

- Advertisement -

Date: Wednesday, June 7 | Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, June 7 | 8:30 p.m. ET Location: Kaseya Center — Miami

Kaseya Center — Miami TV channel: ABC | Live flow: fubo (take a look at totally free)

ABC | fubo (take a look at totally free) Odds: Nuggets -2.5; O/U 215.5 (by means of Caesars Sportsbook)

Featured Game | Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets

Storylines