NBA Finals: Nuggets coach Michael Malone wants team to play Game 5 like they’re the ones down 3-1

The Denver Nuggets may just do one thing Monday night time no team in the franchise’s historical past has accomplished sooner than: win an NBA championship. After choosing up two wins on the street to pass up 3-1, the Nuggets can crown themselves NBA champions in the event that they beat the Miami Heat in Game 5 at domestic on Monday.

There will certainly be heaps of pleasure and jitters as Denver tries to shut out the sequence. But to make certain that the Nuggets keep fascinated about the process to hand, head coach Michael Malone is preaching to his team to play like they’re the ones in the win-or-go-home scenario.

“My biggest concern going into any close-out game is human nature and fighting against that,” Malone stated at apply on Sunday. “You’re up 3-1. Most teams, when you’re up 3-1, they come up for air. They relax and they just kind of take it for granted that, oh, we’re going to win this. The neat thing for us is that going back to the bubble, we’ve been down 3-1. We’ve come back and won. We know anything is possible.

“That’s why my message to our team sooner than we got here down to the media and open apply was once our means has to be we’re down 3-1,” Malone continued. “They are determined; we have now to be extra determined. They are hungry; we have now to be hungrier. There is not any celebrating after Game 4. We have any other sport that we’ve got to win, and the close-out sport is all the time the toughest sport.”

That’s the best mindset to have in case you are the Nuggets, as a result of we simply noticed in the Eastern Conference finals how tricky it’s to win a close-out sport. The Heat went up 3-0 in opposition to the Boston Celtics, and but they proceeded to lose the subsequent 3 video games and had to pull out a Game 7 win on the street so as to advance to the NBA Finals.

Fortunately for the Nuggets, as Malone stated, they have were given a little of enjoy taking part in with a 3-1 deficit placing over their heads, and each instances they got here out on best. During the 2020 Orlando bubble playoffs, Denver two times confronted a 3-1 deficit, in opposition to the Utah Jazz in the first spherical, and once more in the convention semifinals in opposition to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Nuggets stormed again each instances to win the ones sequence, and whilst just a couple gamers stay from that 2020 team — Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray — Denver has accomplished a very good task in no longer taking part in with its meals all through this postseason run.

The Nuggets have best misplaced one closeout sport all over the playoffs. That was once Game 4 in the first spherical in opposition to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the place that they had the alternative to get a sweep. However, Denver got here out and took care of commercial in Game 5, and in the two rounds since they controlled to shut out their opponent the first alternative they were given, one thing that Malone pointed to as his team tries to do it another time this season.

“I’m looking forward to seeing our approach,” Malone stated. “We had it in Game 6 against Phoenix and Game 5 against Minnesota and Game 4 against the Lakers. My hope is [Monday] night in front of this incredible crowd and incredible environment that the players understand the opportunity in front of them and take full advantage of them.”