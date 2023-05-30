NBA Finals: Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon acquisition paying huge dividends two years after trade





In the overall play of the Western Conference finals, Aaron Gordon proved himself to be a useful asset to the Denver Nuggets. Throughout the sequence, Gordon were the principle defender on Los Angeles Lakers celebrity, LeBron James, posing the hardest defensive matchup for James right through the playoffs. With the Nuggets keeping a narrow 113-111 lead and handiest 4 seconds left at the clock, Gordon had to get one ultimate prevent to ship Denver to the NBA Finals for the primary time in franchise historical past.

As the Lakers started to inbound the ball, James came over a display screen with Gordon only a part step in the back of him. The former fourth general pick out used to be on LeBron’s hip as he stuck the inbound go, however controlled to place himself in some way that bring to a halt a very simple force to the rim. Gordon, the use of his energy, athleticism, and defensive IQ guided James instantly into the lend a hand protection the place Jamal Murray aided simply sufficient to get a hand at the ball as LeBron attempted to place a shot up. The ball got here unfastened, and as James attempted to corral it, time expired. The Nuggets complex to the NBA Finals.

That defensive prevent from Gordon is strictly what the Nuggets anticipated to get once they obtained him on the 2021 trade time limit. In some way, Gordon’s efficiency over the route of those playoffs has been one large go back on funding from that deal. Through the primary 3 rounds this postseason, Gordon has needed to guard Karl-Anthony Towns, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James – a tricky defensive gauntlet for any elite defender. Yet Gordon excelled in each and every around.

Against Towns, Gordon used his energy to make up for his measurement downside in opposition to Minnesota’s famous person. Towns shot simply 37% from the ground and became the ball over 9 occasions with the Denver ahead on him. Gordon’s protection in the second one around in opposition to Durant is one of the most absolute best protection we have observed at the 7-foot elite scorer. It’s uncommon to peer Durant combat such a lot to get off a blank glance, however Gordon made lifestyles depressing for considered one of, if now not the most productive, scorer within the league. Several occasions in that sequence, we noticed Gordon strip the ball from Durant mid-shooting movement, one thing that simply by no means occurs. Durant shot 38.2% from the ground and dedicated 12 turnovers whilst guarded by way of Gordon.

James had essentially the most good fortune scoring in opposition to Gordon, however that does not imply it used to be simple for the league’s all-time main scorer. Gordon matched up so smartly bodily and athletically in opposition to James, and every now and then it pressured him to transform a facilitator slightly than that specialize in getting a bucket. And as we noticed in that four-game sweep within the West finals, the Lakers could not get sufficient constant lend a hand subsequent to James as a way to beat the Nuggets.

Gordon’s efficiency right through this playoff run has confirmed that he used to be greater than price giving up Gary Harris, RJ Hampton, and a safe 2025 first-round pick out to get him. The four-year, $92 million contract extension he signed in the summertime of 2021 is having a look like a complete cut price at this time for Denver. This model of Gordon, the place he can guard more than one defenders at a prime degree, use his freakish athleticism and energy to complete off dunks, and casually get you between 15-20 issues a recreation is what the Orlando Magic most probably envisioned he would transform once they took him with the No. 4 general pick out within the 2014 NBA Draft. Fortunately for the Nuggets, they are getting that model of him at this time with out the entire further steps of growing a tender participant.

As Denver prepares for the NBA Finals in opposition to the Heat, Gordon will as soon as once more be tasked with guarding any other elite offensive weapon in Jimmy Butler, but when the primary 3 rounds of the postseason are any indication, he will have to be completely suited to that function.



