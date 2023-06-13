NBA Finals: Nikola Jokic just finished the most statistically dominant postseason in history

The Denver Nuggets received the first NBA championship in their 47-year franchise history on Monday, and to no person’s marvel Nikola Jokic was once named Finals MVP after averaging 30.2 issues, 14 rebounds 7.2 assists on 58/42/83 taking pictures splits in opposition to the Heat.

It was once a efficiency in conserving with what is going down as the most statistically dominant postseason now we have ever observed, as Jokic turns into the first participant in history to steer the postseason in general issues (600), rebounds (269) and assists (190).

- Advertisement -

“It’s good,” Jokic stated in his speedy postgame interview when requested what it feels love to be a champion. “The job is done. We can go home now.”

How are you able to now not love this quote? I’m interested by Kevin Garnett’s “Anything is possible!” theatrics and juxtaposing them in opposition to Jokic’s ho-hum response, and it is just hilarious. This man really does not care about the issues all of us like to care about in what has transform an increasingly more dramatic NBA product. Dude just is going about his industry. Lets everybody else kind out the MVP and legacy communicate whilst he heads house to the farm in Serbia, the place he famously accredited his 2022 MVP award after rolling up in a horse-drawn buggy.

In reality, let’s revisit that undying, treasure of a second as we try to absolutely admire what’s now lovely undisputably the perfect basketball participant in the international.

- Advertisement -

As for this season’s run, take a look at a few of Jokic’s historical numbers as he joins, or bureaucracy on his personal, a bevy of unique golf equipment.

First participant to steer postseason in general issues, rebounds and assists

Most triple-doubles in a unmarried postseason (10)

First participant with 250 rebounds and 150 assists in a unmarried postseason

First participant with a 30/20/10 Finals recreation

First participant with 25 issues on 75% FG in Finals clincher

First heart since 2002 (Shaq) to win Finals MVP

First heart to steer champion in common season PPG since 2002 (Shaq)

Fifth participant with 30 PPG, 10 RPG & 5 APG in a Finals sequence

Eighth participant with to win NBA MVP or Finals MVP in 3 directly seasons

Lowest drafted participant to steer NBA champion in common season PPG (forty first select)

Somehow, those bullet issues do not do Jokic justice. As most likely numerous folks have discovered over this postseason, you must watch Jokic to really perceive just how nice he’s. Even his analytical, nerd-number dominance is not sufficient to know. That may also be, and has been to various levels, brushed aside. The eye check tells the story. Nikola Jokic is considered one of a sort, and now he has the {hardware} to again up the fancy numbers.