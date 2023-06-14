NBA Finals: Denver Nuggets’ championship run by the numbers

The Denver Nuggets are NBA champions for the first time in the 47-year historical past of the franchise. After beating the Miami Heat, 94-89, in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday, the Nuggets hoisted the Larry O’Brien Trophy and started their party after a dominant efficiency. Nikola Jokic was once awarded Finals MVP after averaging 30.2 issues, 14 rebounds and seven.2 assists over the sequence. After years of injury-riddled seasons to key gamers and disappointing playoff losses the Nuggets have in spite of everything reached the mountaintop.

Denver’s championship has been a very long time coming, if truth be told its the ultimate final group from the former ABA to even make it to the NBA Finals. And whilst the Finals itself was once a relatively one-sided affair, that does not imply that the Nuggets’ identify run was once absent of intrigue. In truth, Denver shattered information, broke streaks and did issues that experience by no means been carried out ahead of in NBA Finals historical past.

In honor of the Nuggets’ identify run, here is a by-the-numbers have a look at their adventure to change into NBA champions.

1

Jokic turns into first participant in NBA historical past to steer the league in issues, rebounds and assists all over a unmarried postseason

Jokic and Jamal Murray are the first pair of teammates to reasonable a minimum of 25 issues, 5 assists and 5 rebounds in one postseason

Jokic is the first middle in NBA historical past to steer his group in scoring whilst successful a championship since Shaquille O’Neal in 2002

2

Jokic is the 2d participant in NBA historical past to reasonable 30+ issues in step with recreation and eight+ assists and win a championship (Michael Jordan, 1991)

4

Number of losses in Denver’s identify run, the 2d fewest playoff losses in the ultimate twenty years

5

Nuggets rookie Christian Braun turns into 5th participant in league historical past to win NBA and NCAA titles in back-to-back years (received in 2022 with Kansas)

6

Jokic become 6th participant in the ultimate 50 years to reasonable a blended 50+ throughout issues, assists and rebounds in the NBA Finals

8

Jokic is 8th other participant in league historical past to win both a league MVP or Finals MVP in 3 consecutive seasons

10

Number of triple-doubles Jokic had during the postseason, the maximum in NBA playoff historical past

13

Jokic turns into thirteenth participant in NBA historical past with a couple of MVP’s and an NBA championship

44

Most playoff sequence performed by a franchise ahead of successful first championship

46

Most seasons as an NBA franchise ahead of successful first identify

300

Jokic and Murray are the first pair of teammates to mix for 300 assists in one postseason

522

Jamal Murray: Most issues scored in a postseason with out an All-Star variety

1,000

Jokic and Murray are the first pair of teammates to mix for 1,000 issues in one postseason

