NBA Draft rumors: Pelicans trying to trade up to draft Scoot Henderson, per report

Scoot Henderson got here into the season as a digital lock to be decided on No. 2 general within the 2023 NBA Draft, however after an asymmetric season taking part in for G-League Ignite and a few surprising motion on lottery evening, his long term is not relatively as transparent. Alabama ahead Brandon Miller has handed Henderson on some draft forums, and the groups selecting No. 2 (Charlotte) and No. 3 (Portland) each have All-Star level guards in position. That has made Henderson considered one of the most up to date names at the trade marketplace main into the draft, and one staff has emerged as a imaginable suitor.

The New Orleans Pelicans are trying to trade up for the proper to make a selection Henderson, in accordance to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The Pelicans have the No. 14 general select on this 12 months’s draft in addition to a bevy of long term choices amassed throughout a number of blockbuster offers. However, if they would like to transfer into the highest 3, there is some other logical trail for them to pursue.

The Pelicans are already more or less on the luxurious tax line for subsequent season. Their staff wage may skyrocket within the coming seasons as a result of they’ll quickly have to pay children Trey Murphy, Jose Alvarado and Herb Jones market-value offers. The Pelicans have already got 3 gamers making max or near-max cash (Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum), and they’ll even have to make selections on veterans Jonas Valanciunas, Larry Nance Jr. and Josh Richardson within the close to long term.

In different phrases, it will behoove the Pelicans to flip a type of dear veteran contracts right into a cost-controlled rookie deal. Both the Hornets (making an allowance for Miller at No. 2) and the Blazers (reportedly eyeing veterans at the trade marketplace) appear to covet a big-name wing. Might a switch of Ingram for Henderson make some sense to both of the ones groups? Possibly. Ingram is just right sufficient already to lend a hand the Blazers win with Damian Lillard, however younger sufficient at simply 25 to give the Hornets a long-term co-star to LaMelo Ball.

Charania didn’t specify what New Orleans was once keen to be offering for the proper to transfer up for Henderson, however traditionally talking, quantity programs are infrequently sufficient to transfer into the highest 3. The Pelicans would have to give up a top rate asset to accomplish that. The two they’ve are Ingram and Williamson.