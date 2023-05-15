NBA draft lottery 2023: Ranking all 14 teams by how well Victor Wembanyama would potentially fit





The 2023 NBA Draft lottery is extremely expected because of one participant – Victor Wembanyama. The (*14*) megastar is extensively anticipated to be the No. 1 total pick out within the draft in June. At 7-foot-2, with spectacular dealing with and capturing talents, as well as improbable measurement and athleticism, Wembanyama has stuck the eye of league executives and best gamers like Lakers ahead LeBron James, who praised him for his distinctive skills at the court docket.

While each NBA staff would like to have him, some are higher suited than others. Here is a rating of each and every lottery staff, in keeping with how Wembanyama would fit with their franchise: