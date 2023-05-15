NBA draft lottery 2023: Ranking all 14 teams by how well Victor Wembanyama would potentially fit

The 2023 NBA Draft lottery is extremely expected because of one participant – Victor Wembanyama. The (*14*) megastar is extensively anticipated to be the No. 1 total pick out within the draft in June. At 7-foot-2, with spectacular dealing with and capturing talents, as well as improbable measurement and athleticism, Wembanyama has stuck the eye of league executives and best gamers like Lakers ahead LeBron James, who praised him for his distinctive skills at the court docket.
While each NBA staff would like to have him, some are higher suited than others. Here is a rating of each and every lottery staff, in keeping with how Wembanyama would fit with their franchise:
- Dallas Mavericks (3%): Wembanyama is in a scenario the place he can get considerable touches early in his occupation, and taking part in with ball-dominant guards like Luka Doncic and potentially Kyrie Irving would not be very best.
- Washington Wizards (6.7%): The franchise hasn’t had a historical past of creating younger skill or development championship contenders, and the instability within the entrance place of business may just have an effect on Wembanyama’s good fortune.
- Portland Trail Blazers (10.5%): The staff is in win-now mode with megastar Damian Lillard, in order that they won’t have the endurance to stay up for Wembanyama’s building within the NBA.