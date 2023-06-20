NBA Draft 2023: Pro comparisons for Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and other top prospects





Victor Wembanyama is a hybrid between Kristaps Porzingis, Rudy Gobert and Kevin Durant. Scoot Henderson's recreation is a mix of Collin Sexton and Russell Westbrook. Brandon Miller is Jabari Smith Jr. if Jabari Smith Jr. had extra wiggle and shake to his recreation.OK, so perhaps participant comparisons for 2023 NBA Draft prospects are a bit of harder than only a name-drop, particularly with out context added. Let's be actual: Each participant has nuances inside of their recreation that make one-to-one comparisons — and even a number of comparisons — just about inconceivable to line up squarely. So as I drop comps for the top 10 avid gamers lately, I simplest ask that you just believe the context introduced underneath. Put in your creativeness glasses, if you're going to, and squint actual onerous to peer particular main points of a participant's recreation versus the totality of the participant themself. OK, now let’s dive proper into those. The order underneath is the order during which I rank them alone private Big Board. You can to find my newest ratings of the top 100 prospects at this link right here.1. Victor WembanyamaPro comp: Kristaps Porzingis’ dimension, Rudy Gobert’s shot-blocking, Kevin Durant’s wiggle You know you are a particular prospect while you get no longer one, no longer two, however 3 other avid gamers on your comp phase. But the reality here’s that Wembanyama is an incomparable participant. Standing 7-foot-4 with an 8-foot wingspan, Giannis Antetokounmpo (!) thinks he is a singular prospect and LeBron James thinks he is an alien. I feel he is merely the most productive prospect within the elegance and the most productive prospect now we have observed in different many years. … since LeBron. 2. Scoot HendersonPro comp: Collin Sexton’s competitiveness, Russell Westbrook’s athleticismMe, when going into the avid gamers comps tale: Do no longer, underneath any cases, evaluate prospects to long term Hall of Famers.Me, after gazing six mins of tape on Scoot Henderson: This dude is a mixture of Russell Westbrook! Yes, I do know, I do know: Guilty.Henderson has the athletic pop this is a minimum of in the similar ballpark as Westbrook and the aggressive fireplace of each him and Collin Sexton, two avid gamers well-known — or notorious — for being fiery at the courtroom. 3. Brandon MillerPro comp: Playmaking Jabari Smith Jr.6-foot-9 combo wings who can create their very own offense and shoot close to 40% from 3 because the No. 1 choice as a teenage freshman … for an Alabama staff that was once top 10 within the nation? Yeah, the ones are onerous to come back by means of. He profiles in a similar fashion to 2022 top-three decide Jabari Smith Jr., who was once additionally a just right shooter however extra of a spot-up risk than Miller, who has proven to be a dynamic offensive weapon. 4. Amen ThompsonPro comp: 99th percentile athlete model of Dejounte MurrayUnorthodox taking pictures mechanics apart, Thompson has one of the crucial perfect ceilings of avid gamers eligible on this yr’s elegance with a unprecedented mix of athleticism and playmaking. The jumper is a query mark that lingers after two seasons with Overtime Elite, however he has the bodily gear and body to turn out to be an All-Star. 5. Cam WhitmorePro comp: Miles BridgesVery similar to Miles Bridges when he got here out of Michigan State, Whitmore is an explosive, above-the-rim wing who was once miscast as a top choice however has the sport to be a do-it-all, role-playing wing with big name energy on the NBA stage. Whitmore averaged 12.5 issues and shot 34.3% from 3 as a freshman at Villanova. He’s had one of the crucial superb pre-draft processes amongst lottery skills, positioning him to doubtlessly pay attention his call known as as early as No. 4 on draft evening. 6. Ausar ThompsonPro comp: Andrew WigginsLong observed because the second-best prospect between him and his dual, Amen, Ausar had extra assists in line with recreation ultimate season than his brother and advanced right into a extra herbal scorer with Overtime Elite, too. He brings playmaking upside and scoring punch as a possible top-five decide who generally is a difference-maker on each ends when engaged. 7. Jarace WalkerPro comp: Thomas Bryant … however higher (a lot, significantly better)Talk about avid gamers for whom comps are onerous to seek out! Walker has a equivalent body and school profile as Bryant did, however he is a a lot more well-rounded prospect who tasks to be a extra impactful NBA participant as well. He’s a combo ahead with actual talent as a playmaker who can stretch the ground, play bodily as a rebounder and second-chance writer and big name as a defensive hound. 8. Anthony BlackPro comp: Shai Gilgeous-AlexanderThis is indubitably an aspirational comparability for Black, who remains to be an unfinished product, however he has the defensive gear, playmaking and the lengthy body that remind of Gilgeous-Alexander in lots of sides. If Black’s jumper develops to league reasonable, he’ll be an impactful connective tissue who begins for years yet to come. 9. Taylor HendricksPro comp: Jaden McDanielsComparisons are tough and bordering on inconceivable, however this one? This one, I really like. Like Jaden McDaniels, Hendricks is a defensive monster with a protracted body who will necessarily be a jumbo-sized wing on the subsequent stage who can play the three and 4 and protect more than one positions. 10. Gradey DickPro comp: Kevin HuerterDick is likely one of the superb natural shooters on this yr’s draft elegance who could make pictures in quite a few tactics, together with off the catch recognizing up, operating off displays and running as a writer within the pick-and-roll. He did not have an enormous function at Kansas on a veteran staff, however his flashes in transition and as an on-ball scorer supply a number of optimism for his function within the NBA past only a taking pictures specialist. 