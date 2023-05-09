NBA DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball picks for May 9, 2023 include Kevin Durant





The 2023 NBA playoffs are heating up as the highest closing seeds go back to their domestic courts on Tuesday to care for their home-court benefit. The Boston Celtics will play host to the Philadelphia 76ers, whilst the Denver Nuggets will struggle the Phoenix Suns. Both collection are these days tied at 2-2, making for an exhilarating night time of basketball.

With a star-studded participant pool, that includes most sensible names like Nikola Jokic, Devin Booker, James Harden, Jaylen Brown, and Jayson Tatum, crafting a profitable NBA DFS technique is essential. Striking the appropriate stability between high-priced stars and undervalued choices is an important for good fortune in NBA DFS tournaments, money video games, and 50/50s on platforms like FanDuel and DraftKings. That’s why you have to to take a look at the NBA DFS recommendation, participant scores, stacks, and most sensible daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine’s DFS skilled, Mike McClure.

McClure is a predictive knowledge engineer at SportsLine with over $2 million in profession winnings. He makes use of a formidable prediction type that simulates each minute of each recreation 10,000 instances, taking elements corresponding to matchups, statistical tendencies, and accidents into consideration. This permits him to search out the most efficient NBA DFS values and create optimum lineups, which he stocks solely on SportsLine.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Warriors guard Stephen Curry in his NBA DFS participant pool, and the end result used to be not anything in need of impressive. Curry had a triple-double with 31 issues, 10 rebounds, 14 assists, and 3 steals to go back 75.5 issues on DraftKings and 71 issues on FanDuel. He used to be the best possible scorer on each websites for the day.

For Tuesday’s NBA playoff video games, McClure has locked in his most sensible daily Fantasy basketball picks. One of his picks is Suns ahead Kevin Durant ($10,000 on DraftKings and $11,200 on FanDuel), who had an incredible efficiency in Game 4, the place he scored 36 issues, grabbed 11 rebounds, and dished out six assists. Durant’s performances within the remaining two video games were remarkable, averaging 37.5 issues, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists in line with recreation.

McClure’s optimum NBA DFS technique additionally contains rostering Celtics guard Marcus Smart ($5,200 on DraftKings and $6,300 on FanDuel), who has been enjoying solidly in the second one spherical. With 21 issues and 7 assists in Game 4, Smart will likely be taking a look to stay the momentum moving into a pivotal Game 5.

Check out SportsLine for McClure’s most sensible NBA DFS picks, scores, recommendation, and stacks, which is able to lend a hand provide you with an edge to your DFS contests. There, you’ll be able to discover a skilled DFS participant with over $2 million in profession winnings who has honed his talents in predictive analytics to provide the very best probability at profitable large in NBA DFS tournaments, money video games, and 50/50s.