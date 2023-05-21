NBA DFS: Top Celtics vs. Heat DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball picks for Game 3 on May 21, 2023





Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals will happen on Sunday in Miami with tipoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Heat have taken a 2-0 lead within the sequence over the Celtics and Bam Adebayo is coming off certainly one of his easiest video games of the postseason. Adebayo recorded 22 issues, 17 rebounds and 9 assists in Game 2, and he;s now had a minimum of 20 issues and 8 rebounds in 4 of his final 5 video games.That will make him a well-liked possibility for NBA DFS lineups on Sunday, however there are many different avid gamers within the NBA DFS participant pool that you need to have some publicity to. So which avid gamers must you goal on websites like FanDuel and DraftKings for Game 3 of Celtics vs. Heat? Before making your NBA DFS picks for Sunday, remember to take a look at the NBA DFS recommendation, participant ratings, stacks and best daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine’s Mike McClure.McClure is a DFS skilled with over $2 million in profession winnings. He’s additionally a predictive knowledge engineer at SportsLine who makes use of a formidable prediction style that simulates each and every minute of each and every recreation 10,000 occasions, taking elements like matchups, statistical traits and accidents into consideration.This lets in him to search out the most efficient NBA DFS values and create optimum lineups that he stocks handiest over at SportsLine. They’re a must-see for any NBA DFS participant. On Saturday, McClure highlighted Lakers wing Austin Reaves in his NBA DFS participant pool. The outcome: Reaves had 23 issues, seven rebounds and 5 assists to go back 40.8 issues on DraftKings and 37.9 issues on FanDuel. Anybody that integrated him of their lineups used to be neatly on tips on how to a winning day. Now, McClure has grew to become his consideration to the NBA playoffs on Sunday and locked in his best daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can handiest see them by way of heading to SportsLine.Top NBA DFS picks for Sunday, May 21One a part of McClure’s optimum NBA DFS technique comprises rostering Heat ahead Jimmy Butler. The six-time NBA All-Star gave the impression content material to play a facilitator function all the way through the common season, however he is made a extra concerted effort to take over video games all the way through the NBA postseason. Butler has 62 issues, 13 rebounds, 13 assists, 9 steals and two blocked pictures within the first two video games of the sequence, whilst giving the Heat a 2-0 lead heading again to Miami. During the 2023 NBA playoffs, Butler is averaging 31.1 issues, 6.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 2.2 steals and nil.8 blocks, whilst capturing 51.8% from the ground. Lock him to your NBA DFS lineups and glance for a large go back in opposition to the Celtics on Sunday. Another a part of McClure’s optimum NBA DFS technique comprises rostering Celtics ahead Jayson Tatum. The 25-year-old is already a four-time All-Star who has established himself as one of the most easiest younger avid gamers within the NBA. This seaosn, Tatum earned first-team All-NBA honors after averaging 30.1 issues, 8.8 rebounds and four.6 assists in line with recreation this season. During the 2023 NBA playoffs, he is averaging 28.7 issues, 10.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists. In the Game 2 loss, Tatum completed with 34 issues, 13 rebounds and 8 assists. See the remainder of McClure’s NBA DFS picks right here. How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Sunday, May 21McClure could also be focused on a participant who may move off for large numbers on Sunday on account of a dream matchup. This select may well be the adaptation between successful your tournaments and money video games or going house with not anything. You can handiest see who it’s right here.Who is DFS professional Mike McClure putting in place his optimum NBA DFS lineups for Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to peer optimum NBA DFS picks, ratings, recommendation, and stacks, all from a qualified DFS participant who has over $2 million in profession winnings, and in finding out. 