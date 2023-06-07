NBA coaching tracker: Raptors only team without head coach as Suns, Pistons, more fill vacancies

As the 2023 NBA playoffs come to a detailed, enthusiasts watch for the approaching unfastened company and the place big-name avid gamers will finally end up. Meanwhile, there was vital motion within the coaching staffs of NBA groups in fresh weeks. Four groups have crammed their coaching vacancies, with one team nonetheless searching for a coach. The Raptors are but to discover a new coach, whilst Frank Vogel heads to Phoenix, Adrian Griffin to Milwaukee, Monty Williams to Detroit, and Nick Nurse to Philadelphia.

Other notable names, together with Mike Budenholzer and Doc Rivers, are lately coaching unfastened brokers. As groups shift their focal point to the approaching 2023-24 season, quite a lot of coaching adjustments are in development. Follow alongside underneath with our coaching tracker for more main points.

NBA Head Coaching Tracker