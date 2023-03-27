Navratri fasting: Try this Kuttu dosa, a gluten-free recipe packed with nutrients

Are you tired of the same old boring fasting foods during Navratri? Well, it’s time to spice things up with a delicious and healthy buckwheat or kuttu dosa! This gluten-free superfood is packed with nutrients and is an excellent choice for people with diabetes or those on a weight loss diet. So, put on your chef hat and get ready to make a scrumptious kuttu dosa that will tantalise your taste buds and keep you energised throughout the day!

One of the most popular fasting foods during Navratri are dishes made from kuttu and potato. Kuttu is also known as buckwheat, a gluten-free grain that is widely consumed during fasting periods in India. In this article, we will discuss how to make kuttu dosa for Navratri fast and what are its benefits.

Benefits of buckwheat or kuttu dosa

1. Rich in nutrients: A study published in the Journal of Food Science and Technology in 2017 found out that kuttu is a nutrient-dense grain that is rich in dietary fiber, protein, and minerals like magnesium, iron, and potassium. It is also low in fat and calories, making it an excellent choice for those on a weight loss diet.

2. Gluten-free: Kuttu is a gluten-free grain, making it an excellent choice for people who are gluten intolerant or have celiac disease.

3. Helps manage blood sugar levels: Another study published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry in 2011 reported that kuttu is a low glycemic index food, which means it releases sugar slowly into the bloodstream, preventing sudden spikes in blood sugar levels. It is, therefore, an excellent food choice for people with diabetes.

4. Boosts immunity: Kuttu is a rich source of antioxidants, which help boost the immune system and protect the body against harmful free radicals.

How to make kuttu dosa?

Ingredients for kuttu dosa:

*1 cup kuttu flour

*1/4 cup singhara flour (water chestnut flour)

*1/2 cup grated potatoes

*1 green chili, finely chopped

*1/2 teaspoon rock salt

*1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

*1/2 teaspoon coriander seeds

*Water, as required

*Ghee or oil, for cooking

Recipe:

1. In a mixing bowl, add the kuttu flour, singhara flour, grated potatoes, green chili, rock salt, cumin seeds, coriander seeds and mix well.

2. Add water to the mixture to form a smooth batter of pouring consistency.

3. Let the batter rest for 10-15 minutes.

4. Heat a non-stick pan on medium heat and add a few drops of ghee or oil to it.

5. Once the pan is heated, pour a ladle full of batter onto the pan.

6. Spread the batter evenly to make a thin dosa.

7. Cook the dosa on medium heat until the bottom turns golden brown.

8. Flip the dosa and cook the other side until golden brown.

9. Repeat the process until all the batter is used up.

Kuttu Dosa is a healthy and delicious fasting food that can be enjoyed during Navratri. So, why not try this recipe during Navratri and reap the benefits of this superfood?