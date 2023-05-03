Nassau County law enforcement memorial adds two new names to wall





Two males who died serving as officials for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services in Nassau County at the moment are immortalized with their names added Wednesday to the county’s Law Enforcement Memorial Plaza wall on the Sheriff’s Office.

Cpl. James Michael McWhorter, 31, and Sgt. Miguel Rodriguez Jr., 52, sign up for the likes of fellows reminiscent of Deputy Joshua Moyers, whose lifestyles used to be lower brief via a suspect right through a 2021 visitors forestall.

- Advertisement -

“We really feel it will be significant to honor and acknowledge all of the ones law enforcement officials who’ve died within the line of accountability protective Nassau County electorate without reference to company,” Sheriff Bill Leeper said. “… It doesn’t subject the badge that we put on or the colour of our uniforms. We all come in combination as a result of we percentage a unique bond and a not unusual objective and that’s to stand between excellent and evil.

“Our profession is unlike any other,” he persevered. “We will have to be introspective and take into accounts this on a daily basis we pin that badge on our chest. Our lives in addition to our households’ lives can trade right away. This is a time for us to bear in mind and likewise remind electorate of the sacrifices that public protection officials make. Because of the oath we take, we’re in a position to put ourselves in hurt’s means on a daily basis.”

Eric Oliver: Hundreds pay respects at visitation mourning Nassau County deputy’s loss of life

- Advertisement -

Officers down: Three Jacksonville sheriff’s officials were shot this 12 months. Here’s what we all know.

Leeper famous that within the box at the back of him had been 245 American flags that constitute the choice of law enforcement officials within the United States who died within the line of accountability in 2022 — and period in-between Fernandina Beach Police Chief Jeff Tambasco later added that 33 have died up to now this 12 months.

Wednesday, Leeper stated two extra had been being unveiled at the memorial wall via the households of McWhorter and Rodriguez.





- Advertisement -

McWhorter used to be killed on Feb. 12, 2022, whilst crossing in his patrol automobile from the northbound agricultural inspection station on Interstate 95 in Yulee to the southbound station when he used to be struck via an oncoming pickup truck, in accordance to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

The Middleburg father had 4 kids and a fiancee, Brittney Osborne, according to his obituary. He served with the dept for 2½ years.

Rodriguez died on Oct. 21, 2021, from headaches as the results of contracting COVID-19 whilst running at an I-95 agricultural checkpoint in Yulee, in accordance to the Officer Down tribute site.

The Jacksonville father had 3 daughters and were with the dept for 16 years, according to his obituary.





The Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement operates 23 agricultural inspection stations on 19 highways going into and out of Florida, according to its website. Officers behavior automobile inspections 24 hours an afternoon, 12 months a 12 months to make sure that the security of Florida’s meals provide.

Among different tasks, “officers enforce laws governing businesses regulated by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services,” the site states. “We protect consumers from unfair and deceptive trade practices, protect Florida’s agriculture industry from theft and other crimes and safeguard the wholesomeness of food and other consumer products.”