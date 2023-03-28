Nashville Shooter Kills 6, Including 3 Children, at Covenant School

NASHVILLE — A 28-year-old from Nashville fatally shot 3 youngsters and 3 adults on Monday at a personal Christian basic college, officers stated, leaving at the back of writings and detailed maps of the varsity and its safety protocols.

In the newest episode of gun violence that has devastated American households and communities, the assailant opened fireplace simply after 10 a.m. within the Covenant School, within the prosperous Green Hills group, the place youngsters in preschool via 6th grade had simply begun their ultimate complete week of categories sooner than Easter wreck.

The shooter, who the police recognized as Audrey E. Hale, had entered the development by way of firing via a facet door, armed with two assault-style guns and a handgun, consistent with John Drake, the executive of the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, and went to the second one flooring, firing pictures sooner than being killed by way of the police. Chief Drake stated that the assailant was once “at one point a student” at the varsity.

Surveillance video launched by way of the police on Monday evening confirmed the shooter force as much as the varsity in what the police described as a Honda Fit. In the clip, two units of glass doorways shatter from bullets sooner than the assailant geese into the development throughout the damaged glass.