Nashville school shooting: What to know about the 6 victims

Three kids and 3 workforce contributors had been killed at the Covenant School.

The six victims of a deadly taking pictures at a non-public school in Nashville, Tennessee, were recognized by way of police officers.

Three kids and 3 workforce contributors had been killed at the Covenant School, a Christian school for college students in preschool via 6th grade, on Monday morning.

The Metro Nashville Police Department identified the victims as Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9; Hallie Scruggs, 9; William Kinney, 9; Cynthia Peak, 61; Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61.

Katherine Koonce, a sufferer in The Covenant School taking pictures in Nashville, Tenn., March 27, 2023.

This is a growing tale. Please take a look at again for updates.