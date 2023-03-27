Monday, March 27, 2023
type here...
Oklahoma

Nashville school shooting: What to know about the 6 victims

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Nashville school shooting: What to know about the 6 victims

(*6*)

Three kids and 3 workforce contributors had been killed at the Covenant School.

The six victims of a deadly taking pictures at a non-public school in Nashville, Tennessee, were recognized by way of police officers.

- Advertisement -

Three kids and 3 workforce contributors had been killed at the Covenant School, a Christian school for college students in preschool via 6th grade, on Monday morning.

The Metro Nashville Police Department identified the victims as Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9; Hallie Scruggs, 9; William Kinney, 9; Cynthia Peak, 61; Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61.

PHOTO: Katherine Koonce, a victim in The Covenant School shooting in Nashville, Tenn., March 27, 2023.

Katherine Koonce, a sufferer in The Covenant School taking pictures in Nashville, Tenn., March 27, 2023.

- Advertisement -

The Covenant School

This is a growing tale. Please take a look at again for updates.

- Advertisement -



post credit to Source link

Previous article
Prosecution’s star witness takes stand in ComEd bribery case | Illinois
Next article
What we know about the Nashville school shooting victims

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks