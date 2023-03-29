Nashville school shooting: TCU alum, daughter of pastor killed

Cindy Peak was once a replace instructor at The Covenant School. Her sister lives in Dallas.

DALLAS — Mark Davis’s telephone began ringing round 11 a.m. Monday.

- Advertisement - It’s for the reason that hyperlinks between Park Cities Presbyterian Church in Dallas, the place Davis is senior pastor, and Covenant Presbyterian Church in Nashville are deeper than he ever knew.

Cindy Peak is the sister of a member of the Park Cities congregation.

Hallie Scruggs was once born whilst her father was once a Park Cities affiliate pastor.

- Advertisement - Peak, 61, and Scruggs, 9, each died within the capturing at The Covenant School.

Chad Scruggs is now lead pastor at Covenant Presbyterian Church.

Peak was once a replace instructor on the school.

- Advertisement - She grew up in Louisiana however graduated from TCU in 1983.

While she now lived in Nashville, her sister lives in Dallas and worships at Park Cities.

In a commentary to ABC News, Peak’s circle of relatives stated their “hearts are damaged.”

“Cindy was a pillar of the community, and a teacher beloved by all her students,” her circle of relatives stated. “Her favorite roles in life were being a mom to her three children, a wife to her husband, and an educator to students.”

“We will never stop missing her,” the circle of relatives stated. “We are grateful for the hope of Heaven. She never wavered in her faith and we know she is wrapped in the arms of Jesus. Our hearts go out to all the victims’ families as we grieve this horrific tragedy.”

Davis choked again tears Tuesday, as he welcomed other folks to a midday prayer provider at his church in Dallas.

The deep connections imply the pictures fired two states away had been felt within the Park Cities sanctuary.

The Scruggs are “smartly beloved right here in Dallas,” stated Paul Goebel, an affiliate pastor at Park Cities.

He and Chad Scruggs was affiliate pastors on the identical time.

Goebel watched the Scruggs circle of relatives grew – all 4 of the Scruggs kids had been born in Dallas.

He recollects Hallie as completely happy.

“Just a girl who loved the lord, loved Jesus, was filled with the love of the lord,” Goebel stated.

“When children lose their lives in a shooting like this, we are confronted with just how dark, how broken, how evil our world can be,” he stated.

While Goebel has exchanged texted messages with Chad Scruggs, Davis had a 20-minute telephone dialog with him within the hours after the capturing.

“I listened to him say, we know she’s in the arms of Christ and we know he loves her more than we did,” Davis stated.

“So, there was this remarkable sense of despair, of how did this happen? And yet such faith,” he stated.

Park Cities Presbyterian is grieving loss whilst additionally praying for energy for Scruggs to steer his Nashville congregation via unspeakable ache.

“Grief is real. Sorrow is real. And it is right and good for us to cry and shed tears,” Goebel stated. “But as we shed those tears, we know that our hope is in heaven and that one day Christ will come again.”