Nashville school shooting surveillance video released

Police released about two mins of edited surveillance video that incorporated a view of glass doorways to the school being shot out and the shooter ducking via.

WASHINGTON — Authorities have publicly released surveillance pictures surrounding Monday’s fatal school shooting at a Christian fundamental school in Nashville.

Earlier within the day, police recognized the shooter as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, a former scholar at The Covenant School. According to police, Hale killed 3 youngsters and 3 adults after elaborately making plans the bloodbath by way of drawing out an in depth map and engaging in surveillance of the development.

The surveillance video, which was posted on Twitter late Monday night by Nashville police, presentations Hale using into the school’s car parking zone at 9:54 a.m. Central. As Hale arrives, a gaggle of youngsters may also be noticed within the background on a playground.

Around 10:11 a.m., Hale may also be noticed gaining access into the school by way of firing into glass doorways at the development, shattering them.

The video, shared by way of police lower than 12 hours after the shooting, does now not include any audio.

Around 3 mins later, the shooter may also be noticed strolling via a hallway keeping a gun and leaves the body of the video. At this level, alarms seem to be flashing all the way through the school.

The surveillance video then jumps ahead 5 mins and the shooter returns and in short walks down some other corridor via a door categorized “church office.”

Around 10:21 a.m., the video presentations Hale strolling down some other hallway previous an indication categorized "children's ministry."

In the portion of the surveillance video released, the school hallways seem empty.

Police spokesperson Don Aaron mentioned police gained the preliminary name about an energetic shooter at 10:13 a.m.

Officers started clearing the primary tale of the school after they heard gunshots coming from the second one stage, Aaron mentioned all the way through a news briefing. Police later mentioned in a tweet that the shooter fired at arriving officials from a second-story window and had come armed with important ammunition.

Two officials from a five-member workforce opened hearth in reaction, fatally shooting the suspect at 10:27 a.m., Aaron mentioned.

Editor’s observe: The following video is also anxious to a few. Viewer discretion is suggested.

Active shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale drove to Covenant Church/School in her Honda Fit this morning, parked, and shot her method into the development. She used to be armed with 2 assault-type weapons and a 9 millimeter pistol. pic.twitter.com/mIk2pDmCwQ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 28, 2023