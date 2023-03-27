Nashville school shooting: “Multiple” victims reported at Covenant School; shooter dead

Officials answered to a taking pictures at a school in Nashville on Monday with a couple of victims showed, government stated. The suspected shooter is dead, police stated.
“An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr.,” Nashville police stated in a tweet. “The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead.”
Earlier the Nashville hearth division stated there have been “multiple” victims.
“We can confirm we have multiple patients. Parents coming to the school should go to 20 Burton Hills at this time. This is an active scene,” the dept tweeted.
Convent is a non-public Christian school in Nashville for preschool thru sixth grade, CBS associate WTVF reported. Last yr, the school ran an lively shooter coaching program, the station reported.
Special brokers at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation had been additionally concerned within the reaction.
“At the request of District Attorney General Glenn Funk, TBI special agents and additional personnel are responding to the scene of this morning’s school shooting in Green Hills,” the company tweeted. “As indicated by @MNPDNashville, there is no current threat to public safety.”
This is a breaking news tale and will likely be up to date.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.