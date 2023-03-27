Nashville school shooting: “Multiple” victims reported at Covenant School; shooter dead

Officials answered to a taking pictures at a school in Nashville on Monday with a couple of victims showed, government stated. The suspected shooter is dead, police stated.

“An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr.,” Nashville police stated in a tweet. “The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead.”

An lively shooter match has taken position at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter used to be engaged by way of MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with oldsters is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd. pic.twitter.com/vO8p9cj3vx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 27, 2023

Earlier the Nashville hearth division stated there have been “multiple” victims.

“We can confirm we have multiple patients. Parents coming to the school should go to 20 Burton Hills at this time. This is an active scene,” the dept tweeted.

Convent is a non-public Christian school in Nashville for preschool thru sixth grade, CBS associate WTVF reported. Last yr, the school ran an lively shooter coaching program, the station reported.

Special brokers at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation had been additionally concerned within the reaction.

“At the request of District Attorney General Glenn Funk, TBI special agents and additional personnel are responding to the scene of this morning’s school shooting in Green Hills,” the company tweeted. “As indicated by @MNPDNashville, there is no current threat to public safety.”

In this symbol from video supplied by way of Jozen Reodica, regulation enforcement officials lead youngsters clear of the scene of a taking pictures at The Covenant School, a non-public Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., on March 27, 2023. Jozen Reodica / AP



This is a breaking news tale and will likely be up to date.

