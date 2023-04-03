NASA Artemis II astronaut crew announcement: Watch live

NASA says the 10-day flight take a look at will “pave the way” for exploration of the moon and past.

In a fanfare-filled match Monday morning, NASA and the Canadian Space Agency introduced the 4 astronauts crewing the Artemis II lunar flyby undertaking, paving the way in which for long term exploration of the lunar floor and past.

- Advertisement - The companies printed the names and specialties of the 4 astronauts. NASA shared further information about their backgrounds on social media.

Christina Koch, undertaking specialist. She took phase within the first all-woman area stroll when she visited the International Space Station in 2019.

Jeremy Hansen, representing the Canadian Space Agency. Originally a fighter pilot, he works with NASA for astronaut coaching and undertaking operations. The Artemis II undertaking will likely be his first go back and forth to area.

Victor Glover, pilot. He additionally piloted the SpaceX Crew-1 undertaking.

Reid Wiseman, undertaking commander. He lived aboard the International Space Station in 2014 as a flight engineer, and lately served as Chief of the Astronaut Office.

NASA says the roughly 10-day undertaking “will pave the way for lunar surface missions, including landing the first woman and first person of color on the Moon.”

It follows the uncrewed Artemis I undertaking, the place NASA’s Orion pill introduced at the company’s new mega moon rocket and journeyed across the moon in 2022. It spent 25 days in area and traveled 1.4 million miles, zooming to the moon after which enting a wide, swooping orbit for nearly a week earlier than heading house.

The flight take a look at is tentatively set for past due 2024, adopted via a two-person lunar touchdown as early as 2025 and, in the end, a sustainable moon base. The long-term plan can be to release a Mars expedition via the past due 2030s.

The challenge comprises 4 missions and is anticipated to price as much as $93 billion via 2025, in keeping with an audit from the NASA Office of the Inspector General.

Astronauts remaining landed at the moon 50 years in the past. After touching down on Dec. 11, 1972, Apollo 17′s Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt spent 3 days exploring the valley of Taurus-Littrow, the longest keep of the Apollo generation. They have been the remaining of the 12 moonwalkers.