Napoli star on his way to surpassing Maradona

When Victor Osimhen takes to the pitch, Victor Osimhen rankings objectives. The pageant does not subject, the stadium does not subject, the opposition do not subject both.





The Nigerian has temporarily grow to be probably the most globe’s highest strikers and certainly considered one of maximum extremely sought-after gamers in the entire of Europe.

He has been merely devastating for Napoli and of their Champions League win over Frankfurt on Wednesday night time, bagged two times to ship the Italian aspect into the quarter-finals.

That was once a landmark second for a number of causes.

Firstly, it marks the primary time 3 Italian groups reached the final 8 of Europe’s premier pageant since 2006.

It is the primary time the Naples outfit have ever reached that degree of the marketing campaign too. That is a outstanding fulfillment, in particular whilst you believe they as soon as had the past due nice Diego Maradona of their ranks.

However, no longer even the Argentine would take them this a ways within the event, with Osimhen now starting to surpass sure parts of the nice ahead’s legacy at a membership the place the stadium is now fondly named after him.

As the present Napoli attacker as soon as alluded to, Maradona’s legacy is unimaginable to fit up to, however the 24-year-old is surely doing all he can to catch a person he labelled as a “Demigod“.

Fans will stand to applaud his ability and why would not you? His brace in a 3-0 win on Wednesday took him to 23 goals in 28 outings.

These had been two of his maximum pivotal moves but, regardless that, scoring a outstanding header ahead of an more straightforward strike from shut vary adopted.

These had been two of his maximum pivotal moves but, regardless that, scoring a outstanding header ahead of an more straightforward strike from shut vary adopted.