Naomi Watts gets `hitched` to Billy Crudup, shares pictures







Actress Naomi Watts and actor Billy Crudup are married. The `King Kong` superstar, 54, showed her marriage to `The Morning Show` actor, 54, in an Instagram post, stories People mag. Watts shared a photograph of herself and Crudup in entrance of what gave the impression to be a Manhattan courthouse with vast smiles as Watts holds onto a bouquet of white flora.

As consistent with People, the actress, dressed in a stupendous white marriage ceremony get dressed, stood reverse Crudup, who donned a graceful military go well with with out a tie. “Hitched”, Watts merely captioned the picture.

Watts` social media post got here after pictures of the superstar in the similar Oscar de l. a. Renta get dressed, keeping the similar flora and dressed in a gold marriage ceremony band an afternoon prior. In the photographs, Crudup additionally wore a band on his ring finger, and rocked the similar military go well with he`s dressed in in his now-wife`s newest Instagram snap.

