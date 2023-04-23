‘Naked, bloody, and slippery:’ Florida man covered in grease arrested after breaking into homes, deputies say

- Advertisement -

Deputies in Florida said a bloodied man covered in grease was arrested after breaking into two DeBary homes overnight.

Deputies said they responded to reports of a burglary in progress at a home on Highbanks Road in DeBary around 2 a.m. Friday where a man had smashed out the windows of one house, then left to break into another home.

- Advertisement -

The man, later identified as 34-year-old Blake Tokman was spotted naked in the backyard of the second home by a deputy. Tokman took off running before he jumped into a pool, then climbed out and leapt onto a trampoline.

Tokman reportedly laid flat on the trampoline but resisted the deputy’s attempt to secure him in handcuffs. Deputies said Tokman kicked or struck three of the deputies, with one sustaining a laceration to his arm.

- Advertisement -

Deputies said Tokman was covered in wheel bearing grease, peppermint oil, and blood. They also said he appeared to be under the influence of “unknown substances.”

Tokman was charged with two counts of occupied burglary, three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts of criminal mischief, and resisting arrest with violence. He was transported for further medical evaluation and treatment before being taken to the Volusia County Jail.