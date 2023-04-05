NAACP Hillsborough branch joins education leaders to launch ‘Freedom Library’

TAMPA, Fla. — The NAACP Hillsborough Branch joined educators leaders to launch ‘Freedom Library’ in Tampa.

The library is to be had to youngsters at Beulah Baptist Institutional Church in Tampa.

The American Federation of Teachers is donating 10,000 books statewide. The group donated books to lend a hand open the library. The American Federation of Teachers began donating books about two years in the past when the pandemic made it tricky for some youngsters to be told.

“We know reading opens a door and when a child learns to read when they have their foundation and principle of education, then they can be something they can’t see,” mentioned Fedrick Ingram with the American Federation of Teachers.

Fedrick Ingram, The American Federation of Teachers Secretary and Treasurer, mentioned one of the books to be had were challenged in public colleges.

School districts around the state have reviewed or got rid of books that would possibly not conform to state regulation.

“It’s unfortunate that we have a governor here in the state of Florida, Governor DeSantis that wants to ban books in a democracy that stands strong. We should be opening books. We should be opening the minds of our children,” mentioned Ingram.

Ashley Foxworth is the NAACP Hillsborough branch Education Chair and a mum or dad. She additionally attended the outlet of the library.

“I think it’s very important for kids of color to see books that are reflective of their community, reflective of their ancestors and show them the power that they can grow to be,” mentioned Foxworth.

The library is open from Tuesday via Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Beulah Baptist Institutional Church at 1006 W. Cypress Street in Tampa.