Mystery shooting leaves dirt biker dead in Florida

BARTOW, Fla. – A person using a dirt motorcycle Sunday in Polk County used to be shot and killed, consistent with sheriff’s officers.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office mentioned the 34-year-old guy used to be discovered simply after 2 p.m. on Wheeler Street, northeast of Bartow.

- Advertisement -

Deputies to start with replied to reviews of a crash however later realized the person used to be shot in the decrease again. The guy used to be taken to a health facility, the place he used to be pronounced dead.

[STORY CONTINUES BELOW]

A map supplied via the Polk County Sheriff’s Office presentations the world a person used to be shot and killed whilst using his dirt motorcycle. (Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

“At this early stage of the investigation, we don’t know why the victim was murdered. Somebody out there has information, even the smallest detail that could help us capture the killer. A family has lost a loved-one, and we need to bring his killer to justice,” Sheriff Grady Judd mentioned in a free up.

- Advertisement -

Anyone with information is requested to name the sheriff’s administrative center at 863-298-6200. If you wish to stay nameless, you’ll name Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477.

Get these days’s headlines in mins with Your Florida Daily: