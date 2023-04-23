Mysterious airbourne object knocks Florida driver unconscious on highway

A driver was rendered unconscious by an unknown object while driving on a Florida highway on April 6, according to fire officials. The Martin County Fire Rescue reported that the truck, a GMC, was struck by a mysterious object, believed to be a tire, which shattered its windshield and destroyed its roof.

After being knocked unconscious, the driver was airlifted to the hospital, while a passenger had to take control of the car and pull over. Two other passengers sustained injuries that were not life-threatening and were also taken to the hospital.

- Advertisement - Credit: Martin County Fire Rescue

Crews searching for a car or witness were only able to locate a trailer on the northbound side of the road that was missing a wheel. The accident caused the southbound lanes of I-95 in Hobe Sound to be temporarily closed.