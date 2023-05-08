Mycah Pittman commits to Utah: Former Florida State, Oregon WR returns to Pac-12 as Utes eye three-peat





The content material is relating to Utah’s newest recruit in soccer, Mycah Pittman, a switch vast receiver from Florida State. Pittman began his school occupation at Oregon after which transferred to Florida State for the 2022 season. He has dedicated to Utah for the 2023 season, to assist them goal for a 3rd consecutive convention championship. Although Pittman underwent hip surgical procedure in March 2022, which brought about him to pass over spring follow, he’s nonetheless anticipated to be to be had for many of the upcoming season. Utah trainer Kyle Whittingham’s personnel has a chance to paintings with Pittman nearly 5 years after he verbally dedicated to Oregon in 2018. During his school occupation, Pittman has stuck for 877 yards and 5 touchdowns since signing with Oregon as a four-star prospect out of Calabasas High School within the Class of 2019. The content material mentions that Utah already added Indiana switch vast receiver Emery Simmons and quarterback Cameron Rising can be returning after his personal damage from a torn ACL he suffered within the Rose Bowl, so it will most likely take slightly of time for Pittman, the three-year starter, and incoming journeyman to determine an impressive connection.



