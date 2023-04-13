My Hand My Cause: Dirk, Dak raise money for charities

My Hand My Cause used to be based in past due 2021 to make use of the ability of famous person, together with superb artwork pictures, to raise money for present charities.

DALLAS — A couple of Dallas sports activities icons are teaming up with a nonprofit to raise money for their charities.

Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott have teamed up with "My Hand My Cause," an initiative that sells highly-detailed, museum-quality images of the palms of celebrities and donates the online proceeds to that famous person's charity of selection.

The footage are life-size prints of each and every famous person’s hand together with their revealed signature and the date it used to be shot. Each print prices $105, with $75 of that going to the charity. Printing and delivery is $20 of the overall and $10 is going in opposition to pictures and bills, the website says.

For Nowitzki, proceeds produced from his print gross sales will pass to FortyOne – The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation, which is devoted to placing youngsters first and helping them thru systems that specialize in their wellbeing, well being and training.

For Prescott, proceeds produced from his print will pass to the Faith Fight Finish Foundation, which invests in a greater long term through empowering people, households and communities to search out energy thru adversity. The basis specializes in 4 primary projects: colon most cancers analysis, psychological well being & suicide prevention, bridging the distance between legislation enforcement, early life and the communities they serve, and providing help to these going through life-challenging hardships.

Here is a have a look at what each and every athlete’s print seems like (courtesy of My Hand My Cause):

To order a Nowitzki print, click here. To order a Prescott print, click here.