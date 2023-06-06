Mustard beer at 2023 Glizzy Fest

Fletcher’s Corny Dogs has joined forces with Martin House Brewing Company to offer a novel revel in at their annual Glizzy Fest.

When you recall to mind very important summer time meals, what are the primary issues that spring to mind? Hot canine are most certainly at the highest of your record, and alcohol may well be up there too (assuming you are of criminal consuming age). - Advertisement -

Last yr, Fort Worth’s Martin House Brewing Company got here up with a option to mix the 2 through introducing a difficult seltzer flavored with sizzling canine water. This yr, they’re as much as their outdated troll-ish tactics as soon as once more, that includes a mustard-flavored beer.

During its 2nd annual Glizzy Fest this weekend, Martin House Brewing Company will debut the well-known Fletcher’s Corny Dogs’ mustard-flavored beer, to be had on draft and in tallboy cans to head.

If mustard-beer is not your factor, do not be disturbed—the development on Saturday, June 10, will characteristic round 40 different craft beers and seltzers to pattern. - Advertisement -

Perhaps check out one among their pickle-, fish fry sauce-, or mayonnaise-flavored brews as an alternative? (They do have conventional beer choices too, to be truthful.)

In addition to the libations, Glizzy Fest 2023 could have corn canine (supplied through Fletcher’s, naturally) and sizzling canine, in addition to different fair-like choices to nibble on. There can also be reside tune, that includes a efficiency through the Texan Fool John Cougar Mellencamp tribute band.

Glizzy Fest is a family-friendly tournament held at Martin House Brewing Company’s out of doors house from 12-5 pm, with tickets bought at the door for $15, which contains 4 beers and a memento pint glass. - Advertisement -