Must-pass bills of Dan Patrick, Dade Phelan show Texas GOP has warring wings

AUSTIN — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Phelan’s just-completed lists of precedence bills illustrate no longer handiest how the 2 wings of the Texas GOP stay at fierce odds however how the 2 chambers deal with individuals of the Democratic minority otherwise.

Phelan, R-Beaumont, has recommended a brand new state border coverage unit and tough-on-crime bills. But he hasn’t adopted Patrick through prioritizing college voucher-type regulation or bills on a number of tradition battle subjects.

- Advertisement -

Even despite the fact that Patrick and Phelan are essentially enthusiastic about luck for his or her respective chambers, every has declared priorities that still would give Gov. Greg Abbott accomplishments to peddle if he have been to make a decision to release a presidential marketing campaign later this yr.

If Abbott opts for a White House bid, he most definitely will likely be competing in a populist, staunchly conservative cauldron with former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, mentioned Rita Kirk, professor of company communique and public affairs at Southern Methodist University.

“Texas and Florida not only control large delegate numbers for the conventions but sizable electoral votes as well,” she mentioned.

- Advertisement -

“It’s as if these two states are rolling out an agenda that will make it difficult for any but the most far-right candidates to succeed,” Kirk mentioned. “Though not as outspoken as DeSantis, Abbott is clearly positioned to claim Texas bragging rights about advancing the conservative agenda.”

While many Abbott intimates doubt he’ll run, his political adviser Dave Carney has no longer dominated out this sort of bid, explaining that the three-term governor will weigh his choices after the consultation results in May.

When it involves passing bills, Patrick and Phelan are the Legislature’s two maximum potent Republicans. And overdue final week, nearly a month after Patrick launched his Top 30 bills, Phelan completed unveiling the general parts of his precedence record. It contains 29 bills.

‘Two different Republican parties’

- Advertisement -

“The mile high view of the priority bills underscores the two different Republican parties that coexist in Texas, one on the center-right and one on the right,” mentioned Rice University political scientist Mark Jones.

He was once relating to how Patrick’s precedence record covers hot-button problems that Phelan’s doesn’t.

The Senate would ban gender-affirming take care of transgender adolescence, prohibit transgender faculty athletes to competing with the intercourse indexed on their start certificate, do away with tenure at state universities, limit attendance through kids at drag displays, limit native COVID mandates and outlaw range, fairness and inclusion or “DEI” efforts through state universities.

Included within the lists of each Patrick and Phelan are bills that would narrow assets taxes, stay sexually specific books out of public college libraries and rein in district legal professionals in Texas’ big-metro counties whom the GOP deems “soft on crime.” The two chambers are prioritizing bills that will set obligatory minimal sentences for sure crimes – the Senate, for offenses dedicated with a gun; the House, for unlawful actions on the Texas-Mexico border.

“The old joke was that the first thing the Legislature did when they met was to increase the penalties for everything,” mentioned University of Houston political science professor Brandon Rottinghaus. “This session it’s a reality. Crime is a potent political issue and both chambers want to look responsive.”

In the bread and butter “governance” class are pieces on each chambers’ to-do lists that will set up a brand new state court docket for enterprise disputes and fortify water infrastructure; college safety within the wake of a gun bloodbath at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary; and reimbursement for present and retired public college educators.

The lists “differ in terms of the priority they give to red meat culture war legislation – more by the Senate than House,” famous Rice’s Jones. At the similar time, Phelan took pains to incorporate puppy bills for Big Business, such as an alternative for the business-recruitment subsidy referred to as “Chapter 313″ and tying community colleges’ funding to their production of skilled workers. Patrick did not.

When it comes to border security, the two lists obscure long standing political reality – but signal feuding that’s likely to erupt between the two GOP-controlled chambers.

No member of the Legislature is more identifiable as a border “hawk” than Patrick, who soared from Houston radio-talk show host to tough lawmaker largely through harping on worries over unlawful immigration. Both the Senate’s offered two-year state funds and the House’s come with $4.6 billion to proceed Abbott’s Operation Lone Star effort on the border.

However, Patrick’s precedence record didn’t come with a border-related invoice. Sensing a gap, Phelan pounced, and introduced 3 bills, together with House Bill 20 to determine a brand new Texas Border Protection Unit inside the Department of Public Safety and let voters volunteer to lend a hand its efforts.

‘Outflanking Patrick on the right’

Rice’s Jones sees a parallel to 2021, when staunchly conservative Tyler GOP Rep. Matt Schaefer authored a invoice that shook up that consultation’s gun-rights debates – permitless lift of handguns, without a coaching route and licenses required.

This yr, Schaefer, who’s chairman of the Texas Freedom Caucus, which has nettled GOP audio system prior to now, is creator of HB 20. In addition to forming the border unit, it will permit the governor to claim a migrant invasion and create a third-degree prison, “trespass while entering the state of Texas.”

Two years in the past, Schaefer, aided through Phelan, compelled Patrick and Abbott to rethink and include the “constitutional carry” gun invoice, which Abbott signed.

Friday night time’s submitting of HB 20 “follows the pattern” of the speaker’s “outflanking Patrick and the Senate on the right as a way to provide cover against accusations of being insufficiently conservative when the House kills other conservative priority bills this session,” Jones mentioned.

Houston’s Rottinghaus added: “This might be the session where border security talk matches the blustery rhetoric. Republican leaders are giving Republican primary voters what they want — an aggressive session on border issues and a muscular defense of the border. Leaders are hoping this keeps the base happy but also courts crossover votes among Latinos along the border.”

In distinction to 2021, when he was once first elected because the House’s presiding officer, Phelan this yr has no longer simply declared priorities early within the consultation with “shell bills,” House bills with low invoice numbers however no detailed provisions. He waited till authors supplied measures complete of specifics prior to pronouncing them as his priorities.

And whilst all of Patrick’s 30 precedence bills are authored through Republicans, six of Phelan’s 29 best measures are through Democrats.

“The House is more member focused and the Senate is more Dan Patrick focused,” Rottinghaus mentioned. “Speaker Phelan made it a priority to give members a say in the House agenda, even Democrats.”

Jones mentioned that’s as a result of Phelan’s speakership “rests on a foundation that includes some Democratic support while Patrick’s control of the Senate is essentially 100% Democrat free.”

But Jones famous that House Democrats who engineered the 2021 walkouts designed to thwart passage of a GOP-backed election invoice aren’t wearing any of the House’s precedence measures. The half-dozen Democrats authoring bills at the record is “reflective of the speaker favoring Democrats who are more cooperative than many of their peers.”

That’s very true of Tracy King of Batesville, who’s creator of the chamber’s water invoice; Houston’s Harold Dutton, who’s wearing sweeteners designed to retain academics in the study room; Houston’s Senfronia Thompson, the lead on a invoice to create a Mental Health and Brain Research Institute; and El Paso’s Joe Moody, who offered a concern invoice that will stay juvenile offenders nearer to house.

“Democrats will be upset with the passage of HB20,” the border unit invoice, Jones mentioned.

“But Phelan and his team will remind them that the passage of HB 20 is the price they have to pay to prevent the passage of other bills which both Democrats and many Republicans, including Team Phelan, consider to be too conservative.”

Speaker Dade Phelan’s House Priority Bills:

House Bill 1 State funds

HB 2 Property tax price cuts and tightening of appraisal cap

HB 3 School protection

HB 4 Data privateness

HB 5 Economic building – a alternative for Chapter 313 tax abatement

HB 6 Fentanyl manufacture, supply – higher consequences

HB 7 Create Legislative Border Safety Oversight Committee, fund to compensate landowners

HB 8 Community faculty efficiency investment

HB 9 Broadband infrastructure

HB 10* Water provide, infrastructure

HB 11* Teacher retention sweeteners

HB 12* Medicaid eligibility time extension for brand spanking new moms

HB 13 More investment for varsity protection, requiring lively shooter plans and primary assist coaching of educators

HB 14 Faster approval procedure for zoning, development allow requests

HB 15* Texas Mental Health and Brain Research Institute

HB 16* Keeping juvenile offenders nearer to house

HB 17 Bar district legal professionals from announcing they gained’t put in force sure felony offenses

HB 18 Regulate social media algorithms destructive to teenagers, require parental decide outs

HB 19 Establish state enterprise court docket

HB 20 Create Texas Border Protection Unit, let governor claim migrant invasion, make unlawful access a third-degree prison

HB 90 Bishop Evans Act — employee’s reimbursement and dying advantages for National Guard infantrymen

HB 100 Change from attendance to enrollment as the important thing to university investment; higher assist for particular training, transportation

HB 200 Re-establish Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating Council, to probe incompetency and misconduct through prosecuting legal professionals

HB 300* Exempt from gross sales tax menstrual merchandise, diapers, maternity garments, child merchandise

HB 400 Mental and behavioral well being team of workers scarcity

HB 600 Cost of residing adjustment for retired academics

HB 800 Set 10-year obligatory minimal for human smuggling; 5 years, for running “stash houses”

HB 900 Rating gadget to stay sexually specific books out of public college libraries

HB 1600 Make it a third-degree state prison prison to go into from Mexico anywhere as opposed to port of access

(asterisk denotes Democrat is lead creator)

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s Senate Priority Bills:

Senate Bill 1 – State funds

SB 2 – Restore voter fraud to a prison

SB 3 – Increase abode exemption on college assets tax to $70,000, from $40,000

SB 4 – Reduce college districts’ most compressed assets tax charges through 10 cents consistent with $100 assessed worth

SB 5 – Increase enterprise non-public assets tax exemption to $25,000, from $2,500

SB 6 – Adding new herbal gas-fired, electrical energy producing vegetation

SB 7 – Continue to fortify Texas energy grid

SB 8 – “School choice” – training financial savings accounts for fogeys

SB 9 – Across-the-board trainer pay lift (quantity no longer but specified)

SB 10 – Add onetime, “13th check” for retired academics

SB 11 – School protection

SB 12 – Ban kids from attending drag displays

SBl 13 – Prohibit sexually specific books in class libraries

SB 14 – Prohibit gender-affirming take care of transgender kids.

SB 15 – Restrict transgender athletes’ in collegiate sports activities

SB 16 – Ban “critical race theory” instruction in state universities

SB 17 – Ban range, fairness and inclusion or “DEI” insurance policies in upper training

SB 18 – Eliminate tenure at four-year state universities

SB 19 – Create new Higher Education Endowment Fund (to start with, Texas Tech and University of Houston methods would receive advantages)

SB 20 – Remove district legal professionals who say they gained’t prosecute sure crimes

SB 21 – Remove judges who’re observed as refusing to put in force state legislation

SB 22 – Higher pay, higher apparatus for county sheriffs in rural Texas

SB 23 – Mandatory 10-year minimal sentence for offenses dedicated with a gun

SB 24 – Expand “Alternatives to Abortion,” which incorporates being pregnant disaster facilities

SB 25 – New pupil mortgage forgiveness for registered nurses

SB 26 – Additional psychological health center beds throughout Texas, particularly in rural spaces

SB 27 – Establish state enterprise court docket

SB 28 – Water infrastructure

SB 29 – Ban on native COVID-19 mandates

SB 30 – Supplemental appropriations invoice to plug holes in present two-year funds

(all authored through Republican senators)