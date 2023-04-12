Musk says owning Twitter ‘painful’ but needed to be done

LONDON — Billionaire Elon Musk has informed the BBC that working Twitter has been “quite painful” but that the social media corporate is now more or less breaking even after he obtained it past due ultimate 12 months.

In an interview additionally streamed reside past due Tuesday on Twitter Spaces, Musk mentioned his possession of the web platform, together with layoffs, incorrect information and his paintings taste.

“It’s not been boring. It’s quite a rollercoaster,” he informed the U.Okay. broadcaster at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters.

- Advertisement -

It was once an extraordinary likelihood for a mainstream news outlet to interview Musk, who additionally owns Tesla and SpaceX. After purchasing Twitter for $44 billion ultimate 12 months, Musk’s adjustments integrated getting rid of the corporate’s communiciations division.

Reporters who e mail the corporate to search remark now obtain an auto-reply with a poop emoji.

The interview was once now and again anxious, with Musk difficult the reporter to again up assertions about emerging ranges of hate speech at the platform. At different instances, Musk laughed at his personal jokes, bringing up greater than as soon as that he wasn’t the CEO but his canine Floki was once.

- Advertisement -

He additionally published that he now and again sleeps on a sofa at Twitter’s San Francisco place of job.

Advertisers who had avoided the platform within the wake of Musk’s tumultuous acquisition have most commonly returned, the billionaire stated, with out offering main points.

Musk predicted that Twitter may just turn into “cash flow positive” within the present quarter “if current trends continue.” Because Twitter is a non-public corporate, information about its price range can not be verified.

- Advertisement -

After obtaining the platform, Musk performed mass layoffs as a part of cost-cutting efforts. He stated Twitter’s team of workers has been slashed to about 1,500 staff from about 8,000 prior to now, describing it as one thing that had to be done.

“It’s not fun at all,” Musk said. “The company’s going to go bankrupt if we don’t cut costs immediately. This is not a caring-uncaring situation. It’s like if the whole ship sinks, then nobody’s got a job.”

Asked if he regretted buying the company, he said it was something that “needed to be done.”

“The pain level of Twitter has been extremely high. This hasn’t been some sort of party,” Musk stated.