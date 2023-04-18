Murder suspect arrested after kidnapping, police chase in Houston

Prosecutors stated Spencer Orlando Gilbert, 19, drove from North Texas to Houston after capturing and killing 20-year-old Ja’Den Blake Moblin on Saturday evening.

HOUSTON — A person accused of kidnapping a 17-year-old in North Texas an afternoon earlier than main police on a chase via Houston on Sunday is in custody and is being accused of an much more critical crime thank kidnapping and evading arrest.

Spencer Orlando Gilbert, 19, gave the impression in courtroom Monday morning. He's accused of main police on a chase from the Museum District to the Galleria space earlier than crashing right into a application pole.

But, in step with prosecutors, Gilbert used to be additionally sought after for homicide out of Johnson County, which is near Fort Worth. After capturing and killing 20-year-old Ja’Den Blake Moblin, government stated Gilbert abducted a witness who he had by no means met.

Gilbert used to be charged with criminal annoyed kidnapping and evading arrest with a motor car. He additionally used to be charged with illegal lift of a weapon by way of a felon and had his bond set at greater than $1 million.

The capturing/kidnapping

Police stated Gilbert shot and killed Moblin on Saturday evening when a battle broke out at a celebration.

Prosecutors stated there used to be no indication that Gilbert knew the teenager he is accused of kidnapping, however that he compelled the teenager to go away the scene with him after the capturing.

Gilbert then drove Moblin’s automotive from Johnson County to Houston, officers stated.

The chase

According to prosecutors, Gilbert led police on a 2-mile chase and reached speeds of 90 to 100 mph earlier than crashing right into a application pole at Richmond and Yorktown on Sunday.

Gilbert then ran from the crash web page however used to be taken into custody a little while later, police stated. One witness stated it used to be a just right factor that the motive force crashed earlier than issues were given worse.

“It was a blessing,” the witness instructed KHOU 11’s Zack Tawatari. “Man, it would have been all of us because we were standing right there. I mean, somebody could have really gotten hurt.”

The kidnapping sufferer suffered non-life-threatening accidents, in step with government.

Victim’s circle of relatives speaks out

Moblin’s mom, Genell Jones, and sister, Wendellyn Moblin, stated he used to be a gentle in everybody’s existence.

“He did so much. He would give his shirt off his back. If you’re down and out, he’s going to pull you up with him. He would go out of his way to make sure you’re having a good day,” Jones stated.

“A lot of people looked up to him. He had a huge influence from, like, people around him. Just, like, setting a good example,” Wendellyn stated.