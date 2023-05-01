Murder charges filed after human remains found in storage container near Mille Lacs Lake

A 21-year-old man is facing felony charges for murder and concealing a body after a construction crew discovered human remains inside a plastic bin on the side of the road near Mille Lacs Lake on Tuesday.

Bradley Weyaus Jr., 21, has been charged with second-degree murder, concealing a body, concealing evidence, and fleeing police in a vehicle.

The complaint states that a group of public work employees were clearing an area on Twilight Road near Mille Lacs Lake on March 21 when they found an abandoned plastic storage container by the side of the road.

Upon opening the container, which was bound with industrial tape and bungee cords, they saw a severed human foot inside. They immediately contacted the police.

According to authorities, the container contained “the body of a deceased male individual whose foot had been severed.” The victim had several pellets, consistent with buckshot gun shells, in his throat area, according to the complaint.

The victim’s remains were found on Twilight Road near Mille Lacs Lake. (FOX 9)

Authorities have not released the victim’s name yet, as family notification is ongoing.

According to the complaint, the victim had been reported missing from the area on or before March 20. During the investigation, law enforcement discovered that Weyaus may have been involved in the man’s disappearance.

Authorities revealed that Weyaus was recently seen with an “unusually heavy storage container” several times in the area, and that he was driving a white Saturn car that investigators believe was in the area where the crime was committed.

On March 21, as law enforcement was dispatched, an investigator spotted the white Saturn driving towards the scene. Instead of pulling over for the emergency lights, the driver started to speed away, and law enforcement engaged in a pursuit.

They followed the Saturn to a rural property, and a witness informed the police that Weyaus left his car, carrying duffel bags, and entered one of the buildings, according to court documents.

Law enforcement then surrounded the area and searched the building, where they found Weyaus inside. He was taken into custody on other warrants, as well as for fleeing from the police.

Two duffel bags were recovered, which contained a hammer, hacksaw, and industrial tape, according to the complaint. Authorities say that the industrial tape appeared to match the tape on the storage container.

The charges allege that officers also located a spent shotgun shell casing inside Weyaus’ car. Authorities searched the residence where Weyaus had been staying and found several places where the carpet had been removed from the floor. Along with this, parts of the carpet were also recovered in the dumpster, with what appeared to be bloodstains. The stained carpet appeared to match the carpet found inside the residence and the carpet found in the plastic bin with the body, according to the complaint.

Inside the trash bags, law enforcement authorities found an identification card cut in half belonging to the victim and empty boxes of shotgun shells. They also found a receipt from a local hardware store that had purchases for a knife, tool sharpener, rubber gloves, a black mask, and industrial tape. The industrial tape wrapped around the container matched the receipt, according to the charges.

No motive has been provided for the killing.

Weyaus appeared for his initial court hearing on Thursday morning and the judge set his bail at $600,000.