Multiple Students Implicated in Grade-Changing Scandal – Parkland Talk

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to proportion updates with citizens, it is a abstract of crimes and different Parkland incidents via March 20, 2023.

Theft – All Other

A sufferer of Theft – All Other at NW 71 Terrace used to be reported on 03/14/2023. The overall estimated loss used to be $3,230. The sufferers are in the method of a house renovation. They came upon two Toshiba (65″ and 55″, valued at $1,300 and $1,600) televisions, that have been quickly saved in the storage, had been lacking. In addition, the primary laptop and observe for the protection cameras ($250) had been lacking. An $80 Ring digital camera, which used to be within the house, used to be additionally lacking.

All Other Arrestable Offenses

On 03/14/2023, the varsity useful resource officer used to be notified that two scholars had been known manipulating the varsity program I-Ready to modify grades. It used to be said that a couple of scholars participated in paying for amendment in their grades. Students got faculty penalties for his or her movements. However, those penalties weren’t made public.

Information

Information at N State Road 7 used to be reported on 03/14/2023. While last out the check in, the reporter prompt that it used to be brief $685, which came about throughout a unmarried transaction.

Burglary Conveyance

A sufferer of Burglary Conveyance at State Road 7 used to be reported on 03/15/2023. The overall estimated loss used to be $75. The sufferer parked her 2021 Hyundai in the automobile parking space and returned to seek out her driving force’s entrance passenger window smashed out and her pockets taken. Further investigation by way of police discovered every other sufferer of a 2021 Nissan, whose rear passenger window smashed out. Nothing used to be taken.

A sufferer of Burglary Conveyance on State Road 7 used to be reported on 03/19/2023. The overall estimated loss used to be $370. A male suspect smashed the sufferer`s 2021 Audi Q7 driving force`s facet window and reached into the automobile whilst the sufferer used to be within Starbucks. The suspect got rid of a black males`s pockets containing $20 money, ID, and miscellaneous credit playing cards, then fled westbound during the BJ`s Wholesale Club automobile parking space in an older, black Toyota four-door sedan used to be scratched in all places and had a broken, unreadable registration code.

Retail / Shoplifting

A sufferer of Theft – Retail / Shoplifting on N State Road 7 used to be reported on 03/16/2023. The suspects entered, put $840.00 price of Pureology shampoo and conditioner right into a bag, after which exited the shop with out making an attempt to pay.

Shooting / Unlawful Discharge

A sufferer of a Shooting / Unlawful Discharge used to be reported on 03/10/2023. Information redacted.

Threat Assessment

Threat Assessment Report on Holmberg Road used to be reported 03/on 1312023. School Resource Deputies met with faculty workers who prompt of a 13-year-old pupil that used to be discovered to have a Swiss Army-style multi-tool in his backpack that contained a commonplace pocketknife within it.

Arrests

No Arrests had been Reported.

