Multiple life sentences sought for NYC truck terror attacker

Sayfullo Saipov, the Uzbekistan local who deliberate and performed a 2017 ISIS-inspired terror assault at the west aspect of Manhattan, merits a couple of life sentences “to provide just punishment” for killing 8 folks, federal prosecutors mentioned Monday in a sentencing memorandum to the pass judgement on.

Judge Vernon Broderick is scheduled to impose a sentence on Wednesday after greater than two dozen relations of sufferers ship statements to the court docket. Most of them can be touring from Argentina or Belgium, the local nations of the vacationer sufferers.

Saipov was once convicted in January of all 28 counts he confronted in connection to sporting out the fatal assault alongside a Hudson River motorcycle trail with a truck he had rented, however escaped the loss of life penalty after jurors deadlocked on sentencing for the 9 fees Saipov confronted that had been eligible for capital punishment.

- Advertisement -

“The defendant’s conduct before, during and after his attack warrants a sentence that reflects the extraordinary depravity of his crimes. The government respectfully requests that the court impose the maximum statutory penalty on each count of conviction,” prosecutors mentioned within the sentencing memorandum.

Saipov was once a “proud terrorist” who “chose to come to this country and then fight for an enemy,” prosecutor Amanda Houle mentioned all the way through the trial. Once the pass judgement on imposes the sentence, Saipov will spend a minimum of 22 hours an afternoon by myself in his cellular at ADX in Florence, Colorado.

The jury agreed Saipov deliberately killed his sufferers after “substantial planning and premeditation” and did it for ISIS. However, the jury didn’t unanimously in finding Saipov represented a long term threat or would most probably devote acts of violence whilst in jail.

- Advertisement -

The protection conceded that the grief of the sufferers’ households “was entirely caused by Sayfullo Saipov,” however protection lawyer David Patton argued it was once no longer vital to kill him, “not for our safety or anyone else’s and not to do justice.”

Investigators paintings across the wreckage of a Home Depot pickup truck an afternoon after it was once utilized in a terror assault in New York, Nov. 1, 2017. Afp Contributor/AFP by way of Getty Images, FILE - Advertisement -

On the morning of Oct. 31, 2017, Saipov rented a Home Depot truck weighing greater than 5,000 kilos that he drove from New Jersey into Manhattan, in line with trial testimony. He grew to become onto the Hudson River motorcycle trail close to the doorway of Pier 40, touring roughly 31 miles consistent with hour, prosecutors mentioned.

Within moments, Saipov struck his first sufferer, Ann-Laure Decadt, a mom of 2 visiting from Belgium, whose mom and two sisters watched her die.

A girl hugs her canine after hanging vegetation she dropped at a makeshift memorial that honors sufferers of an assault who had been struck and killed by way of a condo truck pushed by way of Sayfullo Saipov at Chambers and West Streets in New York, Nov. 4, 2017. Craig Ruttle/AP, FILE

Saipov additionally killed 5 buddies from Argentina who had been in New York celebrating the thirtieth anniversary in their highschool commencement: Hernan Mendoza, Alejandro Pagnucco, Hernan Ferruchi, Diego Angelini and Ariel Erlij.

Saipov sped as much as 57 mph when he struck and killed a 32-year-old New Jersey local, Darren Drake, who was once taking part in a motorcycle journey on a damage from paintings. Nicholas Cleves, a 23-year-old New Yorker, was once killed using again to his circle of relatives trade after operating errands.

Saipov sped as much as 66 mph and crashed the truck into a college bus sporting two adults and two particular wishes kids. He emerged from the truck sporting two pretend weapons and was once shot by way of police.

In this court caricature, in federal court docket in New York, March 8, 2023, Sayfullo Saipov sits on the protection desk ready for the graduation of jury directions within the penalty section of his trial. Elizabeth Williams/AP, FILE

The sentencing memorandum integrated statements Saipov made after the assault.

“Saipov admitted that his goal was to kill as many people as possible, and that he was happy with what he had done. Saipov smiled and asked to hang an ISIS flag in his hospital room. Saipov admitted that he had decided to commit an attack a full year before he executed it, and that he had spent two months planning his truck attack,” prosecutors mentioned.