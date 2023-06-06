Multiple injuries reported in shooting after high school graduation at Virginia Commonwealth University

Police replied to the scene close to the school’s Altria Theater.

Multiple injuries were reported in a shooting that took place at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond on Tuesday, police mentioned.

There isn’t any ongoing danger following a “shooting incident” at the college’s Monroe Park campus, VCU mentioned in an alert.

Police reply to a shooting incident at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Monroe Park Campus in Richmond, Virginia, June 6, 2023. John Willard/Facebook

“Multiple injuries reported. There is no immediate threat to the public,” Richmond Police said whilst urging other folks to keep away from the realm.

Multiple police companies replied to the scene close to the Altria Theater, which used to be scheduled to host a number of graduation ceremonies for Richmond Public Schools Tuesday.

A Richmond Public Schools reliable instructed ABC News the shooting came about in Monroe Park after the Huguenot High School graduation in the Altria Theater had ended.

Students in graduation robes might be observed working from the scene amid the police reaction.

Thomas Jefferson High School’s graduation rite scheduled for Tuesday night time has been canceled, and all Richmond Public Schools might be closed on Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution,” the school district mentioned.

This is a growing tale. Please test again for updates.