Multi-front battle over abortion intensifies as Florida joins Republican-led states approving near-total bans

Florida has joined the ranks of a dozen Republican-led states that experience licensed near-total bans on abortion within the 10 months because the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed the Heartbeat Protection Act, which prohibits abortions after six weeks of being pregnant, with some exceptions. At six weeks, many ladies do not know they’re pregnant.

The precise enactment of the invoice relies on a lawsuit within the state’s splendid courtroom over Florida’s 15-week abortion ban. But it might additional scale back abortion get right of entry to within the Southeast. Mississippi and Alabama have a complete abortion ban in position whilst Georgia has a six-week abortion ban.

GOP lawmakers display no indicators of forestalling, with Texas making an attempt to dam internet sites that supply information on abortion, and Idaho lately making it a legal to lend a hand a minor in acquiring an out-of-state abortion.

Over 60% of Americans imagine abortion must be criminal in maximum or all circumstances, in line with a up to date Pew Research ballot.

Some Republicans, such as South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace, are advocating for a extra average manner that comes with later gestational limits and exceptions for circumstances of rape and incest.

“I see the pulse of everyday Americans on both sides of the aisle, men and women alike. And they are not with us. They’re not with the extreme far-right crazy nutjobs that want to go to these extreme places,” Mace stated.

The consideration is now at the Supreme Court once more after a conservative federal appeals courtroom panel on Thursday imposed new restrictions on get right of entry to to the abortion drug, mifepristone. The restrictions come with blocking off mail supply of the drug, shortening the time frame during which ladies can take it from 10 weeks to seven weeks, and requiring in-person physician visits.

Mifepristone, which is utilized in over 50% of abortions within the U.S., has been licensed via the FDA for 23 years and has lengthy been thought to be protected, stated Dr. Celine Gounder, a CBS News contributor.

“Mifepristone is one of the safest medications we have. It went through not just a normal FDA approval process, but was really held to a higher standard,” Gounder stated.

The Justice Department has appealed the brand new restrictions at the drug to the Supreme Court. If the Supreme Court does now not take motion via the tip of day Friday, the brand new abortion drug restrictions will move into impact on Saturday.

Some Democrat-led states are stockpiling abortion medicine.

“Last year, the attacks were on abortion procedures. This year, medication abortion. What’s next? Contraception, birth control?” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul stated this week at a press convention.

Aaron Navarro contributed to this text.

