Mulberry woman arrested for stalking and filing a false police report

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) has apprehended Ashlyn Crews, a 24-year-old from Mulberry, for the costs of stalking and filing a false police report.

It has been found out that Crews is hired as a telecommunicator for the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Reportedly, on May 26, Cruz referred to as detectives to state that she had witnessed a guy photographing her daughter whilst at a UPS location in Mulberry.

Crews advised the police that she faced the person and tried to get right of entry to his telephone, however discovered no footage of her daughter.

The suspect advised government that she found out more than a few pictures of kids, in addition to footage of her daughter within the deleted information, along sexually particular pictures of alternative kids.

According to PCSO, Crews photographed the male’s place of abode and posted main points of the incident on Facebook, together with his title, his spouse’s title, and his profession.

Authorities have published that, throughout their ongoing investigation, they don’t suspect that the accused male has dedicated any wrongdoing right now.

Currently, Crews is being held in Polk County Jail, the place she is being held with out bond till her scheduled first look, set for the next day to come.

Crews is going through a number of fees, together with grand robbery, having access to an digital software with out authorization, stalking/harassment, and two counts of filing a false police report.