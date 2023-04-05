MT Slated for Four Matches in Three Days

WACO, Texas – Beginning a difficult stretch of 4 suits in 3 days, Baylor males’s tennis will face No. 2 TCU on Thursday on the Bartzen Varsity Courts in Fort Worth, then go back house for a doubleheader in opposition to Alcorn State on Friday and Senior Day in opposition to No. 1 Texas on Saturday on the Hurd Tennis Center.
In its 3rd matchup in opposition to the Horned Frogs this yr, BU will face TCU in Fort Worth for the primary time since profitable the Big 12 event identify in the 2022 season. In the primary two matchups of 2023, TCU took 4-1 and 4-0 wins and holds the all time sequence, 38-31.
TCU (18-1, 2-0 Big 12) has maintained a top-3 rating all season and most effective took one loss to the then-No. 3 Texas Longhorns in Fort Worth two weeks in the past.
Alcorn State and Baylor will face off for the primary time on Friday, with the primary fit starting at 3 p.m. on the Hurd Tennis Center. Match No. 2 is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Braves come to Waco with a 4-16 file, 2-2 in the SWAC. In their ultimate two suits, Alcorn swept Mississippi Valley State sooner than getting swept via Alabama State.
Facing the nationwide No. 1 squad for the 3rd time this season, the Bears will shut out the house common season in opposition to the Texas Longhorns (18-2, 2-0 Big 12) on Saturday at 6 p.m. Texas took the No. 1 spot after defeating TCU and has most effective taken losses to then-No. 2 Ohio State and then-No. 3 TCU.
Texas holds keep an eye on of the all time sequence, 45-27, and the Bears are 3-13 in opposition to a countrywide No. 1 staff.
Following Saturday evening’s fit, BU will rejoice the staff’s 2023 senior elegance, Finn Bass and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi.
In the newest ITA scores, the Baylor staff sits at No. 41. Tadeas Paroulek jumped 42 spots to No. 52 after Big 12 Player of the Week-worthy performances in opposition to Oral Roberts, Tulsa, UTRGV and Texas Tech. Bass is one spot at the back of at 53.
In doubles, Paroulek and Zsombor Velcz transfer to No. 19, whilst Grassi Mazzuchi and Bass are, once more, one spot again at No. 20.
BU opened convention play on Saturday with a 5-2 in opposition to the then-No. 31 Red Raiders and boast a 14-11 file to this point this season.
TCU will movement all courts on Playsight and may have effects online for Thursday evening’s fit.
All house suits may have effects equipped are living on-line and Playsight will probably be streaming every courtroom on BaylorBears.com.
For the newest news at the Baylor males’s tennis staff throughout the year, apply its legitimate Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts: @BaylorMTennis.
