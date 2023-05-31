MSOC: Dunn latest to join 2023 recruiting class

Follow @hcu_menssoccer

HOUSTON — HCU Head Coach Ryan Pratt has introduced the signing of Curtis Dunn to the recruiting class for the 2023 season.

- Advertisement -

A 5’11 midfielder, Dunn comes to HCU from Bristol, England. He attended highschool at South Gloucestershire and Stroud and got here up throughout the Forest Green Rovers machine from the age of 15.

Curtis is an overly balanced midfielder that may lend a hand us in assault and as a deeper playmaker. He additionally has a really perfect engine that may swimsuit our urgent taste really well. We love the power, the fervour, and the revel in he’ll upload to our midfield.

Pratt on Dunn:

- Advertisement -

“Curtis is an overly balanced midfielder that may lend a hand us in assault and as a deeper playmaker. He additionally has a really perfect engine that may swimsuit our urgent taste really well.

We love the power, the fervour, and the revel in he’ll upload to our midfield.”

Dunn’s signing makes it a fair dozen within the 2023 recruiting class.

- Advertisement -

Earlier 2023 signees come with:

⚽️ Ryan Okerayi and Ricardo Garcia ⚽️ Sillah Suwaneh ⚽️ Kidus Assefa and Jordan Santa Cruz

⚽️ Victor Velasco, Zach Blice and Nana Kofi Obeng ⚽️ Kevin Yamna ⚽️ Preston Manthey ⚽️ Thomas Wyke

The Huskies gets issues going prior to the common season with two exhibition fits on August 12 (at SMU) and August 19 (St. Thomas).

The season starts in earnest on August 24 when the Huskies host St. Bonaventure at Sorrels Field.

This would be the first season for HCU as an associate member of the Ohio Valley Conference, after 10 years as part of the WAC.

The Huskies completed the 2022 season with a 5-8-6 general mark. The complete 2023 agenda, in addition to convention slate, will likely be launched at a later date.