MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Mithali Raj among others named in the MCC honour list

The prestigious Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) granted a existence club to 5 famend Indian cricket gamers, together with MS Dhoni, the captain who led the crew to victory in the 2011 World Cup.

The esteemed London membership identified 19 female and male cricketers, together with Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh, who have been additionally a part of Dhoni’s triumphant 2011 World Cup squad. The esteemed list of honorees comprises 5 cricketers from England and India and gamers from Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and the West Indies.

Notably, the list comprises Mithali Raj, who holds the report for the perfect runs in ladies’s cricket, and Jhulan Goswami, the main wicket-taker in ladies’s ODIs.

In temporary, the whole list of honorees comprises the following stars:

Muhammad Hafeez (Pakistan, 2003-2021),

(Pakistan, 2003-2021), Laura Marsh (England, 2006-2019),

(England, 2006-2019), Kevin Pietersen (England, 2005-2014),

(England, 2005-2014), Merissa Aguilleira (West Indies, 2008-2019),

(West Indies, 2008-2019), Ross Taylor (New Zealand, 2006-2022),

(New Zealand, 2006-2022), Dale Steyn (South Africa, 2004-2020),

(South Africa, 2004-2020), Anya Shrubsole (England, 2008-2022),

(England, 2008-2022), Amy Satterthwaite (New Zealand, 2007-2022),

(New Zealand, 2007-2022), Eoin Morgan (England, 2006-2022),

(England, 2006-2022), Mashrafe Mortaza (Bangladesh, 2001-2020),

(Bangladesh, 2001-2020), Rachael Haynes (Australia, 2009-2022),

(Australia, 2009-2022), Jenny Gunn (England, 2004-2019)

“We are thrilled to be able to announce our newest cohort of Honorary Life Members of MCC as we prepare for the new international summer. The names that have been announced today are some of the greatest international players of modern times, and we are privileged to now count them as valued Members of our Club.We are also pleased to be able to announce two individuals who have been awarded this honour for their monumental contributions off the pitch,” mentioned Guy Lavender, Chief Executive & Secretary of MCC in a remark.

For the unversed, the MCC evaluates nominations to recognize the outstanding global careers of a few notable cricketers. It additionally acknowledges people who have made vital contributions to the sport or MCC. Following the approval via the MCC Committee, invitation letters are despatched to the involved people.