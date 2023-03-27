Mothers Against Drunk Driving team up with AAA Texas, HPD to warn drivers ahead of NCAA tournament

HOUSTON – Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) teamed up with AAA Texas and the Houston Police Department Monday to remind drivers of the hazards of under the influence of alcohol and impaired using.

The reminder comes because the NCAA basketball tournament prepares to grasp the Final Four in Houston.

The workforce held a news convention and shared pointers for drivers and hosts of watch events to inspire secure behavior and assist steer clear of impaired using all the way through the general weekend of video games being held in Houston.

“The latest TxDOT data indicates that 1,141 people were killed on Texas roadways by drunk drivers last year- a six percent increase from 2021,” a news liberate at the press convention said.

“I can’t stress this enough, if you drink, do not drive.” MADD President Tess Rowland stated. “Do not be the reason that someone cannot return home to their loved ones because you made the choice to drive under the influence.”

Rowland, a survivor of a suspected under the influence of alcohol using crash, was once joined via HPD Chief Troy Finner and AAA spokesperson Joshua Zuber.

“If you find yourself asking the question, ‘am I okay to drive?’ then you have your answer and the answer is, ‘no,’” Rowland added.