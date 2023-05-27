Mother shares message to recreational drug users after son’s death

ADKINS, Texas – A Bexar County mom is sharing her tale within the hopes of saving lives this vacation weekend. Christina Villagrana misplaced her 28-year-old son, Kyle Hinkel, to a fentanyl overdose closing yr. Kyle was once a recreational person of unlawful medicine, and his mom hopes that any person will listen her caution and avoid unlawful side road medicine.

Although Kyle was once no longer addicted to medicine, he used them recreationally and in the end fell sufferer to the risks of fentanyl-laced medicine. As an EMT, he was once smartly acutely aware of the hazards related to this drug, but he nonetheless succumbed to it. His mom believes that it’s higher to say no to medicine than to take the chance.

Villagrana is becoming a member of forces with different moms who’ve misplaced youngsters to fentanyl overdoses so as to spoil the stigma and display compassion against those that have made a perilous mistake. They are hanging billboards across the town with the pictures in their youngsters, hoping to save lives.

This is not only a marketing campaign to discourage drug habit; this is a topic of existence and death. With the creation of fentanyl into the drug provide, there’s no means to know who will transform a sufferer. Villagrana is talking out at faculties to warn youngsters concerning the dangers of the use of unlawful medicine, hoping to save lives.

There are tradeoffs concerned within the choice to use unlawful medicine, and the problem is to stability the hazards with the possible rewards. The penalties of this choice will also be serious, affecting no longer simplest the person but in addition their family members. It is essential to imagine the have an effect on that drug use will have on others.

The absolute best method is to steer clear of unlawful medicine altogether. The dangers related to drug use are just too nice, particularly with the creation of fentanyl into the drug provide. It is essential to tell most people concerning the risks of fentanyl and different medicine, and to inspire people to make higher choices about their well being and protection.

