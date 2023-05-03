Mother, 3 children fatally shot in Florida; suspect sought

Police are in search of a person suspected of killing a 40-year-old lady and her 3 children ages 21, 17 and 11 in their central Florida house

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Police in central Florida attempted early Wednesday to arrest a person suspected of fatally taking pictures a 40-year-old lady and her 3 children, ages 21, 17 and 11.

“We know exactly where he’s at right now, and we’re working to take him into custody in as safe a way as we can,” Lake Wales Police Chief Chris Velasquez mentioned all the way through a news convention out of doors the condo advanced the place the sufferers lived, east of Tampa.

- Advertisement -

Police are operating to arrest Al Stenson, 38, on 4 counts of first-degree homicide. A reason used to be no longer but identified, however Velasquez mentioned Stenson is understood to the circle of relatives and could have lived on the condo. There used to be no fast risk to the general public.

Investigators consider the sufferers, whose names have no longer been launched, have been shot round 5 a.m. Tuesday. Police have been known as to the scene simply sooner than 9 p.m., when any individual discovered their our bodies in the condo.

“Our hearts are broken” for the circle of relatives, he mentioned.