Most leading Republicans remain quiet on abortion pill ruling as Dems blast decision

In the times after a federal pass judgement on in Texas dominated to opposite the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the commonly used abortion drugs mifepristone, Democrats have erupted in outrage.

Republicans, who for years made abortion restrictions a centerpiece in their politics, have remained most commonly mum on the problem that appears set for a Supreme Court showdown.

Some within the GOP have prompt they’re now on the “wrong side” of abortion, which polling has proven could be a leading factor to inspire citizens — towards conceivable restrictions.

By distinction, leading conservatives closing June all of a sudden celebrated the Supreme Court putting down Roe v. Wade, praising the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision as striking the problem of abortion again within the palms of the folks — within the states — and no longer having it made up our minds via the courtroom.

“The Supreme Court’s landmark ruling in Dobbs is courageous and correct. This is an historic victory for the Constitution and for the most vulnerable in our society,” Senate Republican chief Mitch McConnell stated in a commentary following the ruling in June. “Now the American people get their voice back.”

The Kentucky lawmaker has no longer but remarked on closing week’s decision.

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi was once the only real federal Republican lawmaker who at once lauded the ruling on Friday, calling it “a victory for pregnant mothers and their unborn children,” whilst Democrats — from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to a fleet of legislators in Congress — denounced it.

Former Vice President Mike Pence arrives to talk on the National Review Institute’s 2023 Ideas Summit, March 31, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

But triumphant GOP reaction to the Dobbs ruling, which was once made up our minds simply months forward of the 2022 midterm elections, got here at a time when abortion looked to be much less politically fraught inside the celebration.

In the months since, each go out polling after the 2022 midterms and a rising checklist of elections, in crimson and blue states alike, point out that fortify for abortion get admission to can sway citizens.

Most just lately, closing week, liberal Judge Janet Protasiewicz was once elected to the Wisconsin Supreme Court via double digits, flipping the bench’s ideological steadiness forward of a most probably listening to on the state’s abortion restrictions.

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina argued on Monday on CNN that her celebration has to manner abortion another way in the event that they wish to shore up public fortify.

“This is an issue that Republicans have largely been on the wrong side of. We have over the last nine months not shown compassion towards women. And this is one of the issues that I’ve tried to lead on, as someone who is pro-life and just has some common sense,” Mace stated.

“We’ve got some extreme views on this issue, but 90% of America is somewhere in the middle,” she stated.

Her fellow South Carolinian, Sen. Lindsey Graham, stated on “Fox News Sunday” that Republicans want to display as much as the poll field with “reasonable positions” on the problem.

“If we have our head in the sand, we’re gonna lose,” stated Graham, who’s backing a proposed 15-week ban on abortions national.

President Joe Biden speaks throughout a reception within the East Room of the White House, March 29, 2023. Susan Walsh/AP

Democrats fast to decry the anti-abortion ruling

On Friday, at once after U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump appointee, despatched down his decision, Democrats and abortion advocates decried what they referred to as a “single federal district judge in Texas'” ban of medicine utilized in greater than part of all abortions within the nation, noting that “everything is on the table” together with submitting an emergency keep movement.

Democrats — whom Republicans have sought to color as overly permissive of abortions in all circumstances — also known as the decision “the next big step toward the national ban on abortion” that some conservatives have vowed to make regulation, condemning a “political, ideological” assault.

“This does not just affect women in Texas – if it stands, it would prevent women in every state from accessing the medication, regardless of whether abortion is legal in a state,” Biden stated in a commentary on Friday.

On CNN, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York slammed the Texas ruling as “an extreme abuse of power” and prompt the strange step of ignoring the courts if the justices have been to uphold Kacsmaryk’s decision, noting that the Trump management grew to become the opposite cheek to a couple immigration choices.

Mace lent some fortify to that concept, regardless of her ideological variations with Ocasio-Cortez.

“This is an FDA-approved drug. I support the usage of FDA-approved drugs. Even if we might disagree, it’s not up to us to decide as legislators or even as the court system whether or not this is the right drug to use or not,” Mace stated on CNN. “So I agree with ignoring it at this point.”

Republican feedback remained obscure and sparse

Meanwhile GOP response from a number of the celebration’s best ranks has been muted.

Former Vice President Mike Pence is likely one of the few leaders who has spoken out on the decision.

“Life won again today,” he stated in a commentary, contending that the FDA acted “carelessly and with blatant disregard for human life” in to begin with approving the drug.

Senator Lindsey Graham speaks throughout the Vision 2024 National Conservative Forum on the Charleston Area Convention Center in Charleston, S.C., March 18, 2023. Logan Cyrus/AFP by the use of Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump has in large part remained silent on abortion within the months after the midterms however has maintained that pro-abortion restriction citizens and applicants have been responsible for the GOP losses in November — no longer him.

“It wasn’t my fault that the Republicans didn’t live up to expectations in the MidTerms,” Trump wrote in a Jan. 1 social media post.

He wrote that it was once “the ‘abortion issue,’ poorly handled by many Republicans, especially those that firmly insisted on No Exceptions, even in the case of Rape, Incest, or Life of the Mother, that lost large numbers of Voters.”

Another leading GOP lawmaker, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, did not outright reward the decision, as a substitute commenting on the ruling via reacting to Ocasio-Cortez’s advice that the FDA forget about it.

“Democrats don’t care about undermining the rule of law or the consequences that will come from destroying the institutions that protect the Constitution,” Cruz wrote in a tweet.

ABC News’ Anne Flaherty, Molly Nagle and Allison Pecorin contributed to this document.