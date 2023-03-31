Most Georgia regional commissions see unemployment drops | Georgia

(The Center Square) — All regional commissions reported drops in unemployment charges apart from for the Atlanta, Coastal Georgia, Northeast Georgia and Southwest Georgia regional commissions.

Those 4 commissions reported unchanged unemployment charges. Additionally, state officers mentioned the hard work pressure higher in all regional commissions apart from for the Heart of Georgia Regional Commission.

- Advertisement -

“Pro-growth policies that foster innovation and drive success are why Georgia remains the No. 1 state for business and a perennial powerhouse in talent development,” Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson mentioned in a press release. “Even with a slowing nationwide economy, communities across Georgia continue to thrive with low unemployment and high job growth.”

Dems name for gun keep watch over motion

State Reps. Sandra Scott, D-Rex; Viola Davis, D-Stone Mountain; and Kim Schofield, D-Atlanta, need Georgia lawmakers to do so on gun keep watch over law following the fatal taking pictures at Nashville’s Covenant School.

“When bringing their kids to school, parents wonder if it will be the last time they see them alive,” Scott mentioned in a commentary. “It is time for the Georgia General Assembly to protect its citizens and its children by passing gun control legislation. Let’s not wait until one of Georgia’s schools is the next casualty of a mass shooting.”

Analysis: Georgia has thirty sixth absolute best total tax burden

- Advertisement -

Georgia has the thirty sixth absolute best total tax burden of any state, in keeping with a brand new research.

The review from WalletHub discovered that New York had the absolute best tax burden, adopted by means of Hawaii and Maine. Alaska had the bottom tax burden, edging out Delaware and New Hampshire.

With a 7.46% general tax burden, the Peach State had a better tax burden than South Carolina (37), Alabama (39), Florida (46) and Tennessee (47). North Carolina ranked No. 35.

- Advertisement -

Georgia had a 2.58% assets tax burden (thirty second total), a 2.11% person source of revenue tax burden (twenty sixth total), and a 2.77% general gross sales and excise tax burden (thirty eighth total).