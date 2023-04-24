More than 60 arrested during takedown of street racing event in St. Petersburg

The St. Petersburg Police division performed a significant operation to place an finish to a street racing event in the past due hours of Saturday evening. As according to the St. Petersburg Police, officials came upon that dozens of other folks had collected at the 1100 block of Roosevelt Blvd. to take part in a street racing and car doughnut event.

Further investigation published that the event was once simply a warmup, and the gang deliberate to take keep watch over of important intersections throughout Pinellas County. To save you such a mishap from going down, the St. Petersburg Police, at the side of the Pinellas Sheriff’s Office, Pinellas Park Police, and the Florida Highway Patrol, joined palms to arrest 69 people and impound 23 automobiles from the event.

- Advertisement -

The fees issued integrated kid endangerment, fleeing and eluding, street racing, using with a suspended license, and different similar offenses.

WATCH: Raw video of street racing in St. Petersburg

- Advertisement -

St. Pete Police lately charged a father over the dying of his 13-year-old son during an unlawful street race.