More apartments coming to Gulf View Square Mall, Sears repurposed

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Gulf View Square Mall used to be as soon as a hectic spot in West Pasco County, however now there are extra empty areas than shops.

And the place JC Penny and Macy’s had been, there’s an condo advanced.

- Advertisement -

The Gables at Gulf View opened in 2020.

Now, there’s some other condo advanced within the works, however this time it’s going to be the place Sears as soon as used to be.

The paintings to repurpose the outdated Sears lot is solely the most recent in a chain of tasks aimed toward revitalizing the USA 19 hall.

- Advertisement -

“Redevelopment is the most difficult part of economic development,” stated David Engel, Pasco’s financial enlargement director.

Engel stated the county is giving a wide variety of incentives to get companies to keep or transfer to this house.

“There is a lot of population coming in, and we are going to create an attraction there and an environment that is conducive to 21st-century retailing.”

- Advertisement -

Best Buy and Dillards are nonetheless on the mall as anchor shops. And there are group markets right here with native distributors aimed toward bringing in additional guests.

But there’s nonetheless a lot paintings to be finished, and development extra housing here’s the next move.